Matthew Davis Was Only Engaged to Kiley Casciano For 3 Hours Before Getting Married

Love can make people do crazy things. Celebrities and actors are just like everyone else when it comes to matters of the heart.

On that note, it might not surprise people to learn that celebrity couple Matthew Davis and Kiley Casciano were only engaged for three hours before getting married.

Kiley Casciano and Matthew Davis | Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Who are Matthew Davis and his wife Kiley Casciano?

A Salt Lake City native, Davis has had an incredibly successful career in the spotlight. Fans of The Vampire Diaries probably fondly remember Davis as Alaric Saltzman on the hit CW series, but the 44-year-old actor has been around for quite some time.

Playing the part of Warner alongside stars like Reese Witherspoon, 2001’s Legally Blonde marked one of Davis’ first roles on the big screen. Lone Star State of Mind, Blue Crush, Seeing Other People, and Shadow of Fear were a few other noteworthy films Davis was cast in throughout the 2000s.

In 2006, Davis took on the TV world and was cast to play the part of Adam Hillman on ABC’s What About Brian. A few years later, Davis joined the cast of The Vampire Diaries.

Even though the popular series ended back in 2017, Davis has reclaimed his character for the spinoff series The Originals and Legacies. It is safe to say Davis’ professional life has been successful, and it seems like his personal one is as well.

Casciano, a fellow actor, is Davis’s wife. Casciano, 30 years old at the moment, is often associated with her performance in the 2021 movie The Tomorrow War. She has also guest starred on well-known TV series like 24: Legacy, Cloak & Dagger, and Black Bird.

Davis and Casciano have been happily married for a few years, but some of their fans might be surprised to learn the couple was only engaged for three hours, 180 minutes, before tying the knot.

Matthew Davis and Kiley Casciano were only engaged for 3 hours before getting married

Matthew Davis, Kiley Casciano now man and wife https://t.co/yKIYDl0Xez pic.twitter.com/Ah3wxZYCpk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 24, 2018

Davis and Casciano got married back in 2018, but some people might be shocked to hear how quickly it all happened for the celebrity couple. As the story goes, while out grabbing groceries, Davis got down and one knee and popped the question.

The Siasat Daily covered the whimsical story, and, not wanting to wait, very, very soon after getting engaged, they officially got married. Davis shared on Instagram, “When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you’re married on Christmas Eve Eve. Thanks to Abbot Kinney [Boulevard] for the last-minute provisions #AVeryMarriedChristmas”.

As the famous saying goes, “when you know, you know.”

A look back at Matthew Davis and Kiley Casciano’s journey and family

#VampireDiaries star Matthew Davis and wife Kiley Casciano welcome their first child! https://t.co/xJB0y2KIWQ — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 1, 2020

Davis and Casciano recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and the pair seem to be better than ever. As People reported, in March 2020, Davis and Casciano welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their family.

Just one year ago, Davis and Casciano gave birth to another baby girl, according to US Weekly delivered all of the details on the exciting news. In addition to growing their family, Davis and Casciano continue to work on their careers as well.

Looking ahead, audiences can expect to see Davis as Matt Reynolds in the upcoming film Blunt. Although Casciano doesn’t have anything projects publicly in the works, the actor received a lot of praise for her 2022 performance as Lynne Keene in the Apple TV + mini-series Black Bird.