May Pang Said George Harrison’s Anger ‘Paralyzed’ John Lennon: ‘I Had Never Seen an Angrier Man’

In 1973, John Lennon and Yoko Ono temporarily separated, and he began dating the couple’s assistant, May Pang. Over the course of their relationship, she witnessed Lennon’s relationships with his former Beatles bandmates. She was there for some explosive fights, including one between Lennon and George Harrison. She explained that the ferocity of Harrison’s anger was frightening, even to Lennon.

John Lennon and May Pang | Art Zelin/Getty Images

John Lennon began dating May Pang while married to Yoko Ono

After separating from Ono in 1973, Lennon moved out of the couple’s apartment. Ono has said that the separation, and Lennon’s subsequent relationship with Pang, did not hurt her.

“The affair was not something that was hurtful to me,” Ono told The Telegraph in 2012. “I needed a rest. I needed space.”

Lennon refers to the separation period as his “Lost Weekend,” though, in reality, it lasted roughly 18 months. While he was creatively productive, he also drank heavily and used drugs, sometimes leading to destructive behavior. During this time, he was involved with Pang.

“I just wanted to treat him as a regular person,” Pang told Variety, adding, “I didn’t want to be his mother, but I did act as his secretary, his personal assistant. I would answer the phones for him. Once we got together, I no longer worked for him. But I wanted to help him with everyday stuff. I wanted it to be just me and him.”

May Pang watched as George Harrison became furious at John Lennon

Spending time with Lennon meant that Pang also met the other members of The Beatles. Once, Lennon, Pang, and Harrison met at the Plaza Hotel in New York. Pang watched as the former bandmates exchanged pleasantries, but she said that Harrison seemed “edgy.” She said that when Lennon offered to play with Harrison at Madison Square Garden, Harrison suddenly exploded with anger.

“Then George’s anger really burst forth,” Pang wrote in the book Loving John. “‘Where were you when I needed you!’ he snapped. It was the first of a series of explosions, each of them followed by moments of tense silence.”

She explained that Harrison grew increasingly upset until he finally told Lennon that he wanted to look him in the eyes. Lennon exchanged his sunglasses for regular glasses. Apparently, this wasn’t enough for Harrison.

“Suddenly, he reached over, yanked John’s glasses from his face, and dashed them to the floor,” Pang wrote. “His face was a mask of fury and contempt; I had never seen an angrier man. George’s anger even paralyzed John.”

Pang said that they remained in the hotel suite until past midnight, but the argument eventually ended.

George Harrison quickly apologized for his behavior.

The following morning, Harrison was regretful about his behavior.

“As soon as George saw John, he hugged him and kissed him,” Pang wrote. “‘Please forgive me,’ he said. “I wasn’t feeling well last night. I didn’t mean to get upset.’ It was as if the previous night had not occurred.”

Though Lennon and Harrison didn’t always get along, they still thought of each other as family.

