MCU Phase 4 Movies Ranked From Worst to Best by Rotten Tomatoes Critics Will Shock Marvel Fans

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) generated plenty of buzz, although it certainly divided both fans and critics. The Rotten Tomatoes Tomato-meter doesn’t provide the most nuanced take on the quality or analysis of a movie, but it successfully acts as an indicator to help viewers decide what’s worth spending their time watching. Here’s a look at the MCU Phase 4 ranked via Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, including the films and the Disney+ series; the results may shock you. Entries with tied scores are determined based on review count.

‘Eternals’

Gemma Chan as Sersi | Sophie Mutevelian / Marvel Studios

Coming in dead last is Chloé Zhao’s Eternals with 47% from critics, but audiences liked it quite a bit more with a 77% audience score. It’s one of the most ambitious installments in the MCU, tackling thousands of years over the course of its narrative. Eternals also introduces a new team of superheroes that many viewers likely weren’t very familiar with before seeing the movie.

Critics found Zhao’s MCU installment to be “intriguing,” but thought that it “strained” in its ambitions to shoot for the stars.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Next up in the MCU Phase 4 ranking is Thor: Love and Thunder with 64% from critics and 77% from audiences. Filmmaker Taika Waititi brought his signature comedic charm that didn’t quite work for all. It transferred much of the zaniness of its predecessor in Ragnorak, but much bigger and louder.

Critics found Thor’s fourth solo outing to be a repeat of what came before from Waititi. However, they still found it to be “fast-paced fun” that entertained them for the duration of its runtime.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took a noticeable dip from the title character’s previous outing, earning 74% from critics and 85% from audiences. It went balls-to-the-wall with the multiverse plot device that the MCU embraced. However, director Sam Raimi’s style elevated the film for those who enjoyed it.

Critics found Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to crush a bit under its own franchise weight, but they still found this to be an entertaining installment. They specifically praised Raimi’s style for boosting an otherwise over-stuffed movie.

‘Black Widow’

Black Widow finally gave Scarlett Johansson’s title character the solo outing that fans yearned for. However, initial reactions left some folks divided over whether it successfully concluded her story after her death in Avengers: Endgame. The Tomato-meter sits at 79%, while the audience score is at 91%.

The critics’ consensus said that the deeper themes threaded throughout the movie fall to their knees to the action-packed extravaganza. Nevertheless, they still thought the movie entertains, especially thanks to an outstanding supporting cast with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

The MCU Phase 4’s final installment, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ranked somewhere in the middle of the pack. Despite some of the more polarizing entries, audiences were looking forward to seeing how filmmaker Ryan Coogler followed up the predecessor after Chadwick Boseman died in 2020. Critics gave it an 84%, while the audience score landed at 95%.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned praises for its “poignant tribute” to Boseman and King T’Challa, while still moving the narrative forward. They thought it was “emotionally rewarding,” even if it wasn’t able to reach the heights of the 2018 installment.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was an early adventure in the MCU for the Disney+ series that became increasingly regular. The Tomato-meter gave it an 85% “Fresh” rating, while audiences agreed with an 83%. The series provided greater emotional weight to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes.

The critics’ consensus applauded the series’ “blockbuster action and deft character beats.” Specifically, they enjoyed how it carried on Captain America’s legacy after Chris Evans passed the shield onto Mackie. Additionally, his chemistry with Stan, as well as the “mature social commentary” didn’t hurt.

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the most divisive MCU Phase 4 property, but the critics ranked it fairly high. The Tomato-meter landed at 85%, but the audience score finished at a low 33%. The Disney+ series constantly broke the fourth wall, as it introduced a new character in Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.

The critics loved how She-Hulk: Attorney at Law balanced its superhero action with her testing social life. They noted that this Disney+ series went about the MCU formula in a bit of a different fashion, which allowed it to feel fun and fresh.

‘Moon Knight’

The next highest-ranked MCU Phase 4 installment is Disney+’s Moon Knight. It introduced an exciting cast with Oscar Isaac in the lead role and Ethan Hawke as the human antagonist, Arthur Harrow. Critics gave it an 86% approval rating, while audiences enjoyed it slightly more with an 89%.

The critics’ consensus found the “entertainment value” inconsistent, but enjoyed some of the “weird” places that it dove into. Additionally, they liked the performances coming from both Isaac and Hawke.

‘Werewolf by Night’

Critics and audiences both adored the MCU Phase 4 special Werewolf by Night, who ranked it high. The Tomato-meter and the audience score both gave it a 90%. This special came out just in time for Halloween, providing fans with a narrative styled after the classic Universal horror movie monsters, such as Frankenstein.

Werewolf by Night critics called it a “spooky” stand-out for the franchise. Filmmaker Michael Giacchino earned high praise for his use of atmosphere, composition, and his ability to bring something totally unique to an ever-growing series.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Critics and audiences also both swooned over Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It scored a 91% on the Tomato-meter and a 98% with audiences. Phase 4 introduced several new heroes, but not all of them hit quite the same as Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi did.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings gave critics an “exciting origin story,” even though it still falls victim to the MCU’s formula. However, they enjoyed the amount of value that it added to it.

‘WandaVision’

Next up is Wandavision, which sits at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 88% from audiences. The first half introduced different eras of television, as Wanda and Vision progressively discover that something isn’t entirely right with the stylized world they’re living in. Meanwhile, the second half digs back into the MCU formula that fans are familiar with.

The critics loved how WandaVision incorporated television history into its mystery, calling it “wonderfully weird” and “strikingly bold.” Additionally, they pointed attention to Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s stunning performances that carried dramatic weight.

‘Hawkeye’

Hawkeye marked another original member of the Avengers to finally get a spotlight. However, it acted more as a passing of the torch from Jeremy Renner to Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye. The critics’ score ended at a 92%, while audiences landed on an 89%.

The Tomato-meter consensus agreed that the story started off a bit slowly, but that it picked up. Once it did, they believed that it was a nice change of pace for the MCU, providing genuine chemistry between its stars.

‘Loki’

The next entry in the MCU Phase 4 ranked list is Loki, which generated a whole lot of social media banter. Critics praised it with 92% and audiences followed suit with 90%. Loki demonstrated what became possible with the introduction of the multiverse, proving that there’s potential in the concept beyond fan service.

Reviews called the show a “delightful diversion” from the typical MCU formula. They specifically called Tom Hiddleston an “endearing anti-hero” with a charismatic performance from Owen Wilson.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Spider-Man: No Way Home takes the third-best ranking on the list, earning 93% from critics and 98% from audiences. This dive into the multiverse gave fans the opportunity to see Spidey actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire share the screen for the first time. Additionally, it included some show-stopping action sequences with recognizable villains from each of their movies.

The Tomato-meter consensus called it “bigger” and “bolder” than its predecessor, especially as it relates to the film’s scope and scale. However, it doesn’t get lost in the thick of the multiverse, maintaining a level of humor and heart in equal measures.

‘What If…?’

The MCU took a dive into animation with What If…?, which earned high honor from viewers. Reviewers gave it a 94% score, while audiences gave it a 93% rating. The anthological series gave fans a look into the possibilities of where these stories could have gone, rather than the way we know it from the MCU.

The Tomato-meter consensus explained that What If…? doesn’t add a whole lot to Phase 4, but it does offer some pleasant surprises. Additionally, they said that it provides some of “the best action sequences in the franchise.”

‘Ms. Marvel’

RELATED: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Fans Broke Down Over ‘Deafening’ Silence Unlike Any Other Marvel Movie

The top spot in the MCU Phase 4 ranked list goes to the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. Some folks had initial hesitation with the introduction of this new young hero, but they ultimately adored this “fresh addition” to the franchise. Critics gave it a staggering 97%, but audiences weren’t too far behind with 80%.

Reviews specifically pointed to Iman Vellani’s “super-sized charisma” in the title role. However, they also liked its ability to target younger audiences with a focus on family life and high school.