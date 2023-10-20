According to an expert, Meghan Markle may be better suited to lead the way on navigating Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's social media use in the future.

Meghan Markle has admitted she “worries” about the day Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet start using social media. Following the comment, an expert feels the Duchess of Sussex, rather than she and Prince Harry, should take the lead on navigating their “toughest challenge yet” as parents. Ahead is the expert’s explanation. Plus, why Archie and Lili’s social media use is expected to be “more difficult” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan’s ‘frightened’ about Archie and Lili someday using social media

On Oct. 10, 2023, at ‘The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age,’ Meghan revealed one of her fears as a mom. Specifically, Archie, 4, and Lili, 2, using social media.

“As parents, though our kids are really young … social media is not going away,” Meghan said at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival. “I think by design, there was an entry point that was supposed to be positive in creating community. And something has devolved.”

“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life. Outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” she continued, gesturing to Harry. “But, I will say, I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again, quite young. So this isn’t in our immediate future. But I also feel frightened at how it’s continuing to change, and this will be in front of us.”

“They say being a parent, the days are long, but the years are short. So it worries me,” Meghan added.

‘Relentless scrutiny’ could make it harder for Harry and Meghan to navigate Archie and Lili’s social media use

Speaking to the U.K.’s Express about Meghan’s remark, parenting expert Amanda Jenner said Meghan’s fear is warranted. “As social media becomes more of a focus in their children’s lives, Harry and Meghan will face their toughest challenge yet,” Jenner said. “It’s very scary when your kids are reaching out to so many people in the world, and you don’t know who they’re talking to.”

“It’s something a lot of parents will relate to. But with Harry and Meghan, it’s even more difficult because of their status,” she added.

Transformation coach Noor Hibbert agreed, telling OK! Magazine the parents of two’s experience with “relentless scrutiny” may intensify the worry about Lili, Archie, and social media.

“The relentless scrutiny and constant presence of social media poses distinct challenges to Meghan and Harry’s parenting,” Hibbert said. “It intensifies feelings of vulnerability and stress, meaning that balancing a private family life in the public eye is a demanding task.”

Harry and Meghan can’t put Archie and Lili ‘in a bubble’ to avoid social media

Meghan, according to Jenner, may be best to take charge because Harry’s own upbringing behind palace walls may have “skewed” his view, per the outlet.

“I think Meghan is right here. Harry can’t live in the privacy that he wants, and he can’t put his kids in a bubble just because of what happened to him in the past,” Jenner said.

“They’re still royals, and they’re never going to be like us,” the expert continued. “But it’s really important for the children’s mental health that they have as normal a life as they possibly can and which their parents both agree on.”

“Harry needs to understand that he’s faced mental health battles because of his mum’s [sic] death and his upbringing,” she added. “If he starts to make Archie and Lilibet follow in his footsteps, they’ll have the same issues.”