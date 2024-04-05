Meghan Markle: ‘Threw It All Away’ for Bold New Lifestyle Brand: Royal Author

The debut of Meghan Markle‘s American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand was another break from royal life for the Duchess of Sussex. However, one royal commentator believes Meghan “threw it all away, she could have had it all.” Here’s why. Meghan Markle ‘threw it all away’ to debut bold lifestyle brand On March 14, Meghan Markle …

The debut of Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand was another break from royal life for the Duchess of Sussex. However, one royal commentator believes Meghan "threw it all away, she could have had it all." Here's why.

Meghan Markle ‘threw it all away’ to debut bold lifestyle brand

On March 14, Meghan Markle debuted a lifestyle brand named American Riviera Orchard. The company’s Instagram page shares no details but directs followers to an official website.

The website encourages followers to add their email to a waitlist. Subsequently, information regarding products or services needs to be listed for Meghan’s next career move.

However, royal author Angela Levin believes Meghan Markle could have “had it all.” She shared her thoughts with GBNews.

“She threw it away. [Meghan] could have had it all,” Levin said of Meghan’s impact on the House of Windsor. “I remember the king saying how happy he was that she joined the family.”

However, after two years as official royal family members, Meghan and Prince Harry announced they were leaving their roles as senior royals. The couple have floundered professionally since. And in March 2024, Meghan debuted her new lifestyle brand.

“Although she keeps trying to do something, she always gets it wrong. Putting out one page for her new website was ridiculous because nothing’s followed it.”

Details regarding American Rivera Orchard Meghan Markle her website doesn’t share

The United States Patent Office has details regarding Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard that her website does not share. The paperwork details news regarding the brand, including why the website isn’t up and running.

A patent for American Riviera Orchard is still pending as the USPO. It remains a new application. The trademark has been accepted but the case has yet to be assigned to an examiner.

The patent is looking for acceptance to sell household items. These include table cutlery, downloadable cookbooks and recipe books, coffee and tea services, serving ware, decanters, dinnerware, chargers, and napkin rings. Also, patents for card holders, beverageware, tablecloths, placemats, napkins, and fabric gift wraps are pending.

Other items pending are food-related. These include jellies, jams, and marmalades; fruit preserves, edible oils and fats, and preserves; vegetable, nut, garlic, sesame, dairy, and legume-based spreads; and nut and fruit butter.

Meghan Markle shared what fans could expect from American Riviera Orchard in a short Instagram video

Although the official website remains bare of anything other than a series of nine boxes that encompass the brand’s logo, Meghan Markle did share one video to its Instagram story upon its debut.

The clip showed Meghan arranging a bouquet of white roses and cooking in the kitchen of the home she shares with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The video was set to Nancy Wilson’s “I Wish You Love.”

The website’s launch date, March 14, marked the fourth anniversary of Markle and Harry’s freedom flight from Canada to California. This occurred after the couple left the United Kingdom and stepped down from their roles as senior royals.