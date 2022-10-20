Meghan Markle’s 1st Ever Audition Was For an Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com

Meghan Markle has long been a pop culture hot topic, with her high-profile relationship with Prince Harry thrusting her into the spotlight. These days, she is living the life of ex-royalty, nesting in California with her family and working on various exciting projects. However, long before she got together with Prince Harry, Markle was pursuing acting roles in movies and television. In a 2016 interview, she opened up about her first-ever audition, for a role in a movie with Ashton Kutcher that ended up becoming a beloved romantic comedy of the early 2000s.

Meghan Markle first auditioned for a romantic comedy with Ashton Kutcher

Markle was born in California in 1981. At an early age, influenced by her father, who worked as a lighting director for television shows, Markle knew that she wanted to act. She acted in plays and musicals at school, and after her stint at Northwestern University, Markle opted to pursue acting full-time, even as she paid her bills by working as a waitress and babysitter.

Markle would later admit that she had some difficulty landing auditions for roles. But not long after she embarked on her acting career, she scored an audition for a big-name movie starring Ashton Kutcher. As Markle revealed in a 2016 rapid-fire interview with UKTV, her very role acting role was as “hot girl #1 in ‘A Lot Like Love.'” Markle laughed about the name of the role before admitting that she did, in fact, land the part. While her role was brief, it gave Markle some valuable experience on the set of a Hollywood movie.

Meghan Markle went on to land a role in ‘Suits’

Markle appeared in a number of TV shows over the years that followed her brief part in A Lot Like Love, including CSI: NY, The War at Home, Deal or No Deal, 90210, and Knight Rider. However, it wasn’t until 2011 that Markle got her big break, scoring a leading role in the television legal drama Suits. As Rachel Zane, Markle made a splash. Fans loved her stylish outfits and witty dialogue.

She acted on Suits until 2018. At that time in her life, Markle was involved in a high-profile romance with Prince Harry. After the two got engaged, she decided to step away from the series in order to focus on her work with the royal family. However, Markle and Prince Harry stepped away from their roles as senior working royals in January 2020, moving to California to launch a series of business and charitable endeavors. While Markle has not gone back to full-time acting, many fans hold out hope that she might return to her roots as a television star.

‘A Lot Like Love’ received mixed reviews

As for the Kutcher film A Lot Like Love, it hit theaters in early 2005. The film also featured Amanda Peet, Kal Penn, Kathryn Hahn, Ali Larter, and, of course, a small appearance from Markle. The movie tells the story of two young people who meet, become instantly attracted to each other, and then embark on a complicated relationship that lasts for years.

According to IMDb, A Lot Like Love received mixed reviews at the box office, with some slamming the chemistry (or seeming lack of it) between Kutcher and Peet, and others noting that the film seemed to run about 30 minutes too long. Still, many fans loved the film and praised it as a classic example of an old-fashioned Hollywood romance.

