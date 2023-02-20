Meghan Markle’s 8-Word Response When Prince William ‘Pointed’ a Finger in Her Face

Meghan Markle had a simple request for Prince William when he put a finger in her face, according to Prince Harry’s memoir. Ahead, the Duke of Sussex’s account of what happened during a 2018 “clear the air” session with his wife, brother, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Plus, how another “summit” between the couples six months later proved to be very different.

Prince William and Kate Middleton invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over for tea to ‘clear the air’ in June 2018

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In Spare, which dropped on Jan. 10, 2023, Harry recounted sitting down to “clear the air” with the Prince and Princess of Wales. It was June 2018, and he and the Duchess of Sussex had gotten married a month earlier.

The pair, who were then living at Nottingham Cottage, went to William and Kate’s Kensington Palace home, Apartment 1A, for tea. They sat in the study and, after 10 minutes of small talk — “How are the kids? How was your honeymoon?” — came to the real reason for the meeting.

Meghan, Harry wrote, “acknowledged the tension among the four of us and ventured that it might go back to those early days when she’d first joined the family — a misunderstanding that had almost passed without notice. Kate thought Meg had wanted her fashion contacts. But Meg had her own. They’d got off on the wrong foot perhaps?”

“It turned out there were other things … about which we’d been unaware,” Harry continued. William and Kate, he claimed, were “upset” they hadn’t received Easter presents from him and Meghan. Meanwhile, he and Meghan didn’t like that William and Kate supposedly moved place cards and changed seats at their royal wedding.

“None of this airing of grievances was doing us any good, I felt. We weren’t getting anywhere,” Harry wrote.

Meghan told Prince William to take his finger ‘out’ of her ‘face’ after calling her ‘rude’ for Kate Middleton ‘hormones’ comment

Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The conversation took a turn soon after the mention of place cards. Kate, now 41, “looked out into the garden, gripping the edges of the leather chair so tightly that her fingers were white, and said she was owed an apology.”

Harry wrote the Princess of Wales told Meghan she’d “hurt” her “feelings” when she discussed her hormones in an exchange Harry said his wife couldn’t at first recall.

“Meg said: ‘Oh, yes! I remember: You couldn’t remember something, and I said it’s not a big deal, it’s baby brain. Because you’d just had a baby. It’s hormones.’”

At this, Harry wrote, “Kate’s eyes widened.” She told Meghan, “You talked about my hormones. We’re not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!” Meghan, looking “genuinely confused,” offered an apology and an explanation: “That’s just how I talk with my girlfriends.”

William, Harry claimed, “pointed at Meg,” saying, “It’s rude, Meghan. It’s not what’s done here in Britain.” To which Meghan replied, “Kindly take your finger out of my face.”

“Was this really happening? Had it actually come to this? Shouting at each other about place cards and hormones?” Harry wrote. It ended with the four of them “kind of” hugging each other and Harry and Meghan leaving.

Harry and Meghan had another ‘summit’ with William and Kate in on their ‘turf’ in December 2018

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Six months later Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate had another “clear the air” meeting. Except for this time, as the Duke of Sussex shared in Spare, it happened on his and Meghan’s “turf.”

In the “early evening” on Dec. 10, 2018, the couples stood in Harry and Meghan’s “little front annex.” No “small talk” ensued. Instead, Harry recalled, “Kate got things rolling straightaway” by recognizing the stories about Meghan making her cry were false.

“Meg appreciated the apology, but wanted to know why the papers had said this, and what was being done to correct them?” Harry continued. “In other words: Why isn’t your office standing up for me? Why haven’t they phoned this execrable woman who wrote the story, and demanded a retraction?”

Kate, “flustered,” had no answer while William added “some very supportive-sounding evasions.” The subject moved to where the story had originated with William confessing he “might’ve let slip that there’d been strife between the two couples” during a dinner with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

A “heavy silence” followed which Harry broke when he told his older brother, “You … of all people … should’ve known.”