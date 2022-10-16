Melissa Fumero Had a Crush on Her Husband Years Before She Met Him

Melissa Fumero played Amy Santiago, a rule-abiding ex-detective who rises through the ranks to sergeant in the NBC police drama Brooklyn Nine-Nine. But before that, she gained prominence as Adriana Cramer in the soap opera One Life to Live. There, she met her husband, David Fumero, who once played a notable role in a Mariah Carey music video. And apparently, his future wife had a crush on him because of that gig.

Melissa Fumero fell for her future husband when he appeared in Mariah Carey’s ‘Honey’ music video

Melissa Fumero was 13 years old when she first saw her future husband. David Fumero was a young model at the time. He appeared in a brief cameo in Mariah Carey’s music video for her 1997 hit single “Honey.” And the teenage Melissa was captivated.

During a conversation with Steve Harvey in October 2017, Melissa said she had a massive crush on the unnamed music video star. She’d even get angry when MTV cut the video early, and she didn’t get to see David’s appearance.

Even though Melissa had a big crush on David when she was a teenager, when they finally met, she didn’t even recognize him. She was all grown up and working on One Life to Live, while David was a guest star at the show who had returned for a three-month stint.

Melissa knew a little about David’s past when they started dating, but she didn’t know he was her childhood crush. That is, until he mentioned the “Honey” video on a date. Naturally, Melissa connected the dots, and was so overwhelmed she had to leave the room.

Melissa and David Fumero are married with 2 kids

Actors David Fumero (L) and Melissa Fumero attend the Badgley Mischka fashion show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 15, 2015 in New York City. | Michael Stewart/WireImage

Melissa and David Fumero, who have been married since 2007, are parents to two young kids. Their first child, a son named Enzo Fumero, was born on March 24, 2016. While posting the news of Enzo’s arrival on Instagram, she gushed that he had the “Sweetest face” she had ever held.

The former co-stars welcomed their second child, a son named Axel Fumero, on February 14, 2020, after she announced she was pregnant in November 2019. The couple confessed that Valentine’s Day had become their favorite holiday since Axel was born.

Other celebrities who had a crush on their future partners

Even celebrities have celebrity crushes. And some famous people have gone on to date or even marry their crushes. Machine Gun Kelly admitted that his fiance, Megan Fox, was his absolute dream lady. And he had posters of her all over his room growing up.

Other stars who once had a crush on their future partners? David Beckham said he had a massive crush on his future wife, Victoria Beckham, after seeing her in the “Say You’ll Be There” music video. Katie Holmes had a huge crush on Tom Cruise, who she later married and had a child with. And back when she was Hailey Baldwin, the future Mrs. Justin Bieber was a massive Belieber.

