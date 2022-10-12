Mia Goth Opened Up About Having Trouble Fitting in as a Kid: ‘My Last Name Was ‘Goth”

Mia Goth is a talented, headline-making actor. Also a model and screenwriter, the 28-year-old has appeared in several buzzworthy movies recently. With a brand-new horror film, Pearl, receiving positive reviews from critics and fans, Goth seems poised to be Hollywood’s next big thing.

Goth wasn’t always seen as one of the cool kids, however. In a 2017 interview, she shared how she struggled to find footing as a young girl.

How did Mia Goth get started in acting?

Goth was born Mia Gypsy Mello da Silva Goth in 1993, according to IMDb. Although she was born in England, Goth moved several times as a young child, including to Brazil and then to Canada, eventually settling in southeast London.

When Goth was 14 years old, she caught a photographer’s eye at a music festival. She embarked on a modeling career, appearing in several print advertisements over the years that followed.

In 2013, Goth made her film debut in the controversial flick Nymphomaniac. Two years later, she appeared in the post-apocalyptic film The Survivalist, followed by A Cure for Wellness one year later.

Goth’s supporting role in the 2020 romantic comedy Emma helped to raise her profile. Her romance with unconventional star Shia LaBeouf helped to keep her name in the headlines.

What did Mia Goth say about struggling to fit in?

If you're as obsessed with Mia Goth as we are after watching #PearlMovie, try streaming one of her more lighthearted movies, EMMA: https://t.co/4lTIAnzOoA pic.twitter.com/JBRpAJKg2y — Decider (@decider) September 30, 2022

These days, Goth is a cutting-edge actor with many exciting projects in the works. However, when she was a young girl, she struggled to fit in with her peers. In a 2017 interview with AnOther Magazine, Goth talked about how she had a hard time in school:

“I think the other kids thought I was a nutcase, and when you are five that is a big deal. It affects you as you just want to fit in. I was gap-toothed, had no eyebrows and my last name was Goth, so the odds were pretty much stacked against me.”

She also revealed that moving around so much caused her some problems, noting, “When I’m in Brazil I’m not Brazilian at all; I am a gringo. And then when I’m in England, I’m not really English, but when I lived in Canada, I was considered too English. So I never really felt like I clicked somewhere, or that I belonged to one place.”

Mia Goth is now one of Hollywood’s up-and-coming stars

to bridge the time between work and Gundam, I saw PEARL. god-tier acting from Mia Goth that anchors a movie that is much stronger than its predecessor, which was a real solid slasher film. This one is a gory thriller gorgeously shot and scored in the style of a pre-50s melodrama. pic.twitter.com/HTeUcenvcY — Mike Toole (@MichaelToole) September 28, 2022

Although Goth is now a major Hollywood commodity, she told AnOther Magazine that she gets the most joy from hanging out at home, doing things like gardening and reading. “But when it’s (filming) finished I like to go home and take a week off and not do anything. Have baths, maybe watch documentaries as I think they are more honest than some telly,” Goth said.

Early 2022 was a vital time in Goth’s life, with the actor welcoming her first child, a daughter named Isabel, and releasing the controversial horror film X. She also starred in X‘s prequel film Pearl, which premiered in September 2022.

Goth’s work in both films has earned the young star the designation of a modern-day horror icon. Many fans eagerly wait to see what she will come up with next. As one of the entertainment industry’s new “it girls,” there’s no doubt Goth will keep people talking.

