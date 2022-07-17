‘Miami Vice’ Star Philip Michael Thomas’ Son Sacred Thomas Sets Hearts Ablaze on Social Media

Miami Vice is one of the most stylish and iconic TV shows of the ’80s. The series defined the decade for many fans and introduced several actors to popular culture. Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas starred in Miami Vice as fashionable undercover detectives rocking pastel shirts and linen sportcoats. Though Johnson became a bigger celebrity than his co-star, Thomas was no slouch, earning acclaim as one of the hottest heartthrobs of the decade. These days, the 73-year-old is mostly retired from acting, but his handsome son, Sacred Thomas, is all grown up and making waves on social media.

Philip Michael Thomas was a big star in the ’80s

Philip Michael Thomas as Det. Ricardo ‘Rico’ Tubbs on ‘Miami Vice’ | Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

Philip Michael Thomas began acting in the ’70s, appearing in a variety of TV and film roles before making it big on Miami Vice. As Detective Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, Thomas became a major cultural force, with his iconic outfits and hairstyle gracing many magazine covers.

According to IMDb, the actor is known among his close friends and family for his fierce dedication to fitness and health, with his vegetarian diet and intense exercise routine contributing to his fit figure.

In the years after Miami Vice went off the air, Thomas focused on his budding music career while appearing in a few movies and TV series. With 11 children, including five with his model ex-wife Kassandra Green, Thomas is also a devoted family man. Though Thomas and Green divorced in 1998 after nearly 10 years of marriage, the two have remained close, co-parenting their children.

One of their celebrity kids is Sacred Light Amadeus Thomas. The 20-something entrepreneur has garnered a sizable following on social media.

What are fans saying about Philip Michael Thomas’ son Sacred Thomas?

Although Sacred Thomas doesn’t appear to be pursuing an acting career, he followed his father into the entertainment business. On Instagram, Thomas regularly shares motivational quotes and inspirational photos of beautiful places, from Belize to Portugal. And on TikTok, he posts plenty of thirst traps. The young man also works as a model and has a number of reels of his shirtless clips for his followers’ enjoyment.

Fans definitely appreciate his good looks and his resemblance to his famous father. On Instagram, followers have left comments such as “You are living proof that God exists. You are a handsome man. Your spirit is AWESOME!” on his photos. Another wrote, “You are fine just like your daddy” — one of the many commenters comparing the young heartthrob to his iconic dad.

Thomas is emerging as one of the hottest social media stars, with more than 65,000 followers on Instagram and over 258,000 on TikTok.

What does Sacred Thomas do for a living?

Though there’s plenty of thirst for Sacred Thomas, the young man has his head on straight. In a 2021 interview with Voyage Austin, he opened up about his goals and ambitions, revealing that he works primarily as a travel videographer and that his parents supported his dreams early on.

“I was never told that I needed to go to college or find a good job to be successful,” Thomas explained. “Instead, I was raised to find out what I was passionate about and follow that. The money will eventually come.”

The entrepreneur, who said he was born in the ’90s and embraces his Capricorn zodiac sign, also loves interacting with fans on social media. In his Voyage Austin interview, Thomas revealed he wants to grow his TikTok following to one million.

“I am not doing it for vanity; I’m doing it for community and freedom,” he said.

Big things await Thomas, and fans shouldn’t be surprised to see the hardworking videographer gracing magazine covers soon, just like his famous father.

