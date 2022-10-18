Michael Allio Defends Himself After Taking Heat From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Members

Many fans keeping up with Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 are unimpressed with Michael Allio. Michael got his start on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and made an early connection in Paradise with Sierra Jackson. He then broke up with Sierra and quickly connected with Danielle Maltby, causing several cast members to throw shade. Here’s his response so far.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Michael Allio.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast members threw shade at Michael Allio for his new romance

Fans were excited to see Michael Allio participate in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The widow and father talked a lot about his deceased wife while on The Bachelorette, leaving the season early to return to fathering his child at home. In Paradise, Michael seemed ready to find love once more. He and Sierra Jackson developed a connection, and Sierra made it known she was ready to become a stepmother. Unfortunately, Michael felt she came on too strong, and he ended their relationship. She then left the beach.

Now, in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 4, Michael is finding a new connection with Danielle Maltby. But several cast members are throwing shade on Twitter, including Sierra Jackson.

“I feel highly disrespected,” Sierra tweeted, according to Reddit. “I’m gonna go meditate.”

“So they brought Danielle in to save Mike A., so he must have an official Bach podcast coming out, right?” past cast member Natasha Parker tweeted, according to Reddit.

“Where was my convenient ‘here is a man to save you from leaving’ right before the rose ceremony rose?” Hunter Haag also tweeted.

Michael Allio reposted an explanation from Wells Adams regarding his romance with Danielle Maltby

Michael Allio hasn’t said much about his breakup with Sierra Jackson in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. But he did repost to Instagram Wells Adams’ explanation of how he and Danielle connected.

A fan on Twitter tweeted about Wells Adams “playing matchmaker” on the beach. Wells then verified that he helped Michael and Danielle connect. “They cut it, but I told @MichaelAllio I had someone for him and then walked up the steps of paradise, welcomed @daniellemaltby and told her to go find Michael,” Wells tweeted.

Along with Wells’ explanation, Michael wrote, “In case you were wondering what really happened when @dmmaltby showed up to @bachelorinparadise!”

Still, Michael subtly defending his quick connection with Danielle isn’t sitting right with fans. Many fans believe the two were talking before the season aired, and they believe Michael shouldn’t have led Sierra on if he had any idea that Danielle would hit the beach.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Does this new romance last?

Spoilers posted on Reddit say Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio end Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 together — but they don’t end engaged. It’s likely that they want to test their romance in the real world before moving forward. But we wouldn’t be surprised if Michael gets down on one knee for Danielle shortly after the season airs.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

