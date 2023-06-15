Duggar family fans continue to criticize Michelle Duggar for the devoted way she always gazes at her husband, Jim Bob Duggar.

Since the Prime Video series Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premiered, the Duggar family has come under even more scrutiny for their religious beliefs. One sticking point for fans is the “adoring” way Michelle looks at her husband of 39 years. However, the Duggar matriarch is reportedly just adhering to the strict religious rules set forth by the family’s preferred religious organization, the IBLP.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar speak at a conference in 2010 in Washington, DC. | Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Michelle Duggar regards Jim Bob Duggar as not only the head of not their household but the family’s spiritual life

In a Reddit thread, longtime fans of the Duggar family weighed in with their reactions to how Michelle Duggar regards and reacts to her husband, Jim Bob Duggar. They criticized her for looking upon her husband with an “adoring glaze” and the authority figure in every aspect of her life.

“Pets and burritos are the only things that deserve that adoring gaze. There sure as s*** isn’t a single man on this planet that deserves that look,” one fan wrote.

“But obviously not the opposite. A husband doesn’t look their wife like that when she’s talking,” noted a second viewer.

“Yes, the women are specifically taught to look at their husband when he is talking, even to a camera or to someone else. I think they even talked about it once, but maybe I read it. It’s very unnatural and clearly forced,” claimed a third Reddit user.

A fourth fan wrote, “Nobody’s really allowed to have feelings in that family, so everyone ends up looking fake because they’re forced to act out ‘joyful obedience.’ Meech’s voice even, OMG, it’s creepy.”

Michelle Duggar is criticized for how she submits to Jim Bob Duggar

Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar sign a copy of their book during a book signing during the 5th Annual Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on September 17, 2010, in Washington, DC | Kris Connor/WireImage

As per the rules of the IBLP [Institute in Basic Life Principles], women must submit to their husband’s authority. Once married, the man is expected to provide “servant leadership” while the woman must give her husband “reverent submission and assistance,” per an IBLP article that has since been removed from the church’s website.

Throughout the series, Michelle was always looking cheerful around her husband and 19 children, whether the experience was happy or sad. IBLP rules dictated how women are treated by men in the organization.

In the IBLP, men are only subservient to God, followed by women who are subservient to men. This is followed by the couple’s children, who follow the same rule of authority as their mother. Therefore, Michelle holds no real power in the family and must concede to Jim Bob’s will in every aspect of her life.

In the IBLP, women and children fall under an umbrella of authority

The Prime Video series Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets further explained the IBLP’s Umbrella of Authority. This concept comes directly from the organization’s teachings.

At the top of this fictitious umbrella is God. Directly under is the pastor or pastors of the IBLP.

Following in order is the husband, whose job is to protect and provide for the family. Following are his wife and children, who are on an equal level with each other.

This umbrella of authority is to protect the family from “Satan” per their religious beliefs. Any outside influence perceived as “bad” meant that someone under the father’s umbrella did something displeasing to God.

Jim Bob’s daughter, Jinger Vuolo, criticized this practice in her book Becoming Free Indeed. She wrote, “If I obey the authorities in my life, then God will be pleased with me and bless me. If I disobey those authorities, God will not be happy with me and will not bless me.”

She wrote, “Gothard turned obedience into a matter of terror. If I misstepped in any way, I was removed from all protection, and Satan would have full access.”

Shiny Happy People is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Elements of this story were first reported by the website Recovering Grace and NBC News.