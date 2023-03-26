Why Michelle Rodriguez Doesn’t Really Do Her Own Stunts Anymore

Actor Michelle Rodriguez is a Hollywood mainstay. She’s been a movie star for over 20 years and appeared in several hit franchises. That includes roles in the Fast & Furious films and 2009’s Avatar. But despite her many action movies, Rodriguez recently shared why she no longer does most of her stunts.

Michelle Rodriguez has done many action movies

Michelle Rodriguez attends the trailer launch of ‘Fast X’ on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Rodriguez demonstrated a knack for on-screen physicality upon her feature film debut. In 2000, she starred in director Karyn Kusama’s Girlfight as a young woman trying to make it in the male-dominated boxing world.

The following year, the actor landed her signature role as Letty Ortiz in the 2001 surprise smash The Fast and the Furious. But in addition to her continuing role in that franchise, Rodriguez has appeared in many other action hits. They include 2002’s Resident Evil, 2003’s S.W.A.T., and 2010’s Machete.

While she’s also maintained a consistent presence in horror films and thrillers — such as 2018’s woefully underseen Widows — Rodriguez has been open about her affinity for action.

Michelle Rodriguez admits she doesn’t do many stunts now

Rodriguez recently joined her Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-stars Hugh Grant and Chris Pine for a Wired Autocomplete Interview.

During the conversation, the question arose about whether Rodriguez does her own stunts. The actor had plenty to say about the subject.

“Only when they let me. I’m not as lucky as Tom Cruise or Jackie Chan. The insurance throughout the years has become a lot more responsible, and as it’s become more responsible, they’ve allowed me to do a lot less,” she explained. “So I don’t drive cars anymore. I just pull them in. I don’t do extraordinary fight sequences. I just land or do the drop … I’ve really loved everything I’ve done, and I trained really hard for it, with all the guns and the fighting choreography.”

She also described the “wild stuff” that happened on the set of 2002’s Resident Evil due to Germany’s gun rules. And Rodriguez reminisced about “almost [taking] people’s heads off in S.W.A.T.”

Clearly, it’s an element of the business the actor misses from her early years in movies.

The actor returns to her most iconic role in 2023

Michelle Rodriguez’s mention of no longer driving cars stings the most for the actor and her fans. After all, she has appeared throughout the Fast & Furious franchise as its de facto female lead. So the fact that she doesn’t get to do as much of the movies’ stunt work likely saps some of the fun from performing that role.

In any case, Rodriguez returns with Vin Diesel and the rest of the Fast family in the latest installment. Louis Leterrier (The Transporter) directs Fast X, the tenth and penultimate entry in the franchise.

With actors like Brie Larson and Jason Momoa joining the cast, the movie will reportedly key up the big finale in the yet-untitled 11th Fast & Furious film. Fast X hits theaters on May 19, 2023.