Mick Jagger Compared 1 of The Rolling Stones’ Songs to The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’

Mick Jagger was asked whether one of The Rolling Stones‘ songs was similar to The Beach Boys’ “California Girls.” Subsequently, Jagger praised and cheekily criticized the comparison. The Rolling Stones song in question appeared on one of the band’s most successful albums.

The Beach Boys

Mick Jagger said 1 of The Rolling Stones’ songs was originally 11 minutes long

During a 1978 interview with Rolling Stone, Jagger was asked if The Rolling Stones’ “Some Girls” was about anyone in particular. “No reply [laughing],” he said. “I made most of it up just off the bat. I made it up as I went along. I had another version of the song, but when it came to the take, I sang a completely different version — it was 11 minutes long — and then edited it down.

“I remember that when I wrote it, it was very funny,” he added. “‘Cause we were laughing, and the phone was ringing, and I was just sitting in the kitchen and it was just coming our … and I thought I could go on forever!”

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger compared the song to The Beach Boys’ California Girls’ before jokingly withdrawing the comparison

Jagger revealed he loved The Beach Boys’ “California Girls.” Jagger was asked if “California Girls” inspired “Some Girls.” Both songs compare different types of women. The difference is that “California Girls” plays on cutesy regional stereotypes of the United States while “Some Girls” reinforces racist tropes.

Jagger commented on the perceived similarity between the songs. “I know what you mean,” he said. “I never thought of it like that. I never thought that a rock critic of your knowledge and background could ever come out with an observation like that [laughing].”

Jagger was asked if he considered the comparison “pretentious.” “Not at all,” Jagger responded. “It’s a great analogy. But like all analogies, it’s false [laughing].”

How The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’ and The Rolling Stones’ ‘Some Girls’ performed on the charts in the United States

“California Girls” became a big hit for The Beach Boys. The track peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 11 weeks. The Beach Boys included “California Girls” on the album Summer Days (And Summer Nights!!). The album reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 33 weeks.

“Some Girls” was never a single, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The track appeared on the album Some Girls. The album topped the Billboard 200 for a pair of weeks, lasting on the chart for a total of 88 weeks.

“California Girls” and “Some Girls” are both famous songs whether or not Jagger considered them similar.

