Mick Jagger Said 1 Rolling Stones Song Is About ‘a Real, Independent American Girl’

Mick Jagger once discussed how he’d write The Rolling Stones’ songs if he was gay.

Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones’ songs was partly about “a real, independent American girl.”

He discussed the origin of many of the band’s songs.

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger | Gijsbert Hanekroot / Contributor

Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones‘ songs was about “a real, independent American girl.” He said many of the group’s songs were based on several women. On the other hand, he said “Miss You” was a horse of a different color.

Mick Jagger discussed how he’d write songs if he were gay

During a 1978 interview with Rolling Stone, a journalist noted Jagger wrote about relationship issues in songs such as “Under My Thumb.” “Most of those songs are really silly, they’re pretty immature,” he said. “But as far as the heart of what you’re saying, I’d say … any bright girl would understand that if I were gay I’d say the same things about guys. Or if I were a girl I might say the same things about guys or other girls.”

The journalist said the women in the songs were vain, greedy, or stupid. “I don’t think any of the traits you mentioned are peculiar to girls,” Jagger said. “It’s just about people. Deception, vanity. On the other hand, sometimes I do say nice things about girls [laughing].”

Mick Jagger said many of The Rolling Stones’ songs were based on ‘combinations’ of women

The journalist said the woman from “Memory Motel” seemed “elusive and mystical.” “Well, the girl in ‘Memory Motel’ is actually a real, independent American girl,” he said. “But they are mostly imaginary, you’re right.”

Jagger elaborated on the tune. “Actually, the girl in ‘Memory Motel’ is a combination,” he revealed. “So was the girl in ‘Faraway Eyes.’ Nearly all of the girls in my songs are combinations.”

Jagger explained the origin of some other songs, “‘Beast of Burden‘ is a combination,” he recalled. “‘Miss You’ is an emotion, it’s not really about a girl.”

How The Rolling Stones’ ‘Memory Motel’ performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Memory Motel” wasn’t a single, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The tune appeared on the album Black and Blue. The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for four weeks, staying on the chart for 24 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Memory Motel” did not chart in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Black and Blue reached No. 2 and stayed on the chart for 14 weeks. Black and Blue was not nearly as popular in the U.K. as some of the group’s earlier albums.

“Memory Motel” is a classic song and it wouldn’t be the same without an independent American woman.

