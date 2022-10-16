Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ Was Originally a Different Genre

Mick Jagger said The Rolling Stones‘ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” was not his initial idea. He said “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” was initially in a different genre. Subsequently, he said Keith Richards didn’t want the song to be a single.

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger | Evening Standard/Getty Images

Mick Jagger revealed who came up with the idea for The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

During a 1968 interview with Rolling Stone, Jagger was asked if he did a lot of writing on tour. “Oh yeah, always,” he replied. “It’s the best place to write because you’re just totally into it.

“You get back from a show, have something to eat, a few beers and just go to your room and write,” he added. “I used to write about twelve songs in two weeks on tour.”

Jagger was asked how he came up with the lyrics of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” “It was Keith really,” he said. “I mean it was his initial idea.”

RELATED: Why The Rolling Stones Would Play ‘Beast of Burden’ After ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Why Keith Richards didn’t want The Rolling Stones to release the song as a single

Jagger revealed how the tune evolved. “It sounded like a folk song when we first started working on it and Keith didn’t like it much, he didn’t want it to be a single, he didn’t think it would do very well,” he said. “That’s the only time we have had a disagreement.”

The book Keith Richards on Keith Richards: Interviews & Encounters includes a 1971 interview. In it, Richards discussed an early version of the tune. “The record still sounded like a dub to me,” he said. “I wanted to do … I couldn’t see getting excited about. I’d really dug it that night in the hotel but I’d gone past it. No, I didn’t want it out, I said. I wanted to cut it again.”

RELATED: The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Has a Theory Why ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ Is Such a Good Song

How ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks, staying on the chart for a total of 14 weeks. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” became The Rolling Stones’ first single to reach No. 1 in the United States. The song appeared on the compilation album Hot Rocks 1964–1971. The compilation reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for a total of 394 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom for two weeks. The track spent a total of 12 weeks on the chart. Meanwhile, Hot Rocks 1964–1971 reached No. 3 in the U.K. and remained on the chart for 18 weeks altogether.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” started in a very different place but it became a massive hit.

RELATED: The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’: How Mick Jagger Reacted to Devo’s Unique Cover