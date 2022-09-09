Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ Was Inspired by the Vietnam War

Mick Jagger said The Rolling Stones‘ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” was one of the band’s songs that was inspired by the Vietnam War. Subsequently, Jagger explained why he thought the song became popular. Notably, the track was far more prominent in the United States than in the United Kingdom.

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger | Doug McKenzie / Contributor

Mick Jagger said television images of the Vietnam War inspired 1 of The Rolling Stones’ albums

During a 1995 Rolling Stone interview, Jagger was asked why The Rolling Stones’ album Let It Bleed featured “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and other dark songs. “Well, it’s a very rough, very violent era,” Jagger replied. “The Vietnam War. Violence on the screens, pillage, and burning.” Jagger said Let It Bleed was partially inspired by images of the war he saw on television.

Subsequently, Jagger contrasted the Vietnam War with other wars. “And Vietnam was not war as we knew it in the conventional sense,” he opined. “The thing about Vietnam was that it wasn’t like World War II, and it wasn’t like Korea, and it wasn’t like the Gulf War. It was a real nasty war, and people didn’t like it. People objected, and people didn’t want to fight it.”

Jagger also discussed the soldiers who fought in the war. “The people that were there weren’t doing well,” he said. “There were these things used that were always used before, but no one knew about them — like napalm.”

Mick Jagger had a theory as to why The Rolling Stones’ ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ was popular

Jagger was asked why “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” is so popular. “‘Cause it’s got a very sing-along chorus,” Jagger responded. “And people can identify with it: No one gets what they always want.”

Subsequently, Jagger praised the song’s musical composition. “It’s got a very good melody,” he said. “It’s got very good orchestral touches that [producer] Jack Nitzsche helped with. So it’s got all the ingredients.”

How ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” became a minor hit in the United States. The track hit No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for eight weeks. On the other hand, Let It Bleed became far more popular. The album reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 44 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” never charted in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Let It Bleed reached No. 1 for one week. The album remained on the chart for a total of 29 weeks.

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” is a classic song — even if it was inspired by a violent time in history.

