What Mick Jagger Thought of Aretha Franklin’s Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

Aretha Franklin covered The Rolling Stones‘ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” Mick Jagger revealed his thoughts about the cover. In addition, he compared it to Otis Redding’s version of the same song.

Mick Jagger discussed 3 covers of The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

During a 1968 interview with Rolling Stone, Jagger was asked if he enjoyed Otis Redding’s cover of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” “Yeah, I dug it but … not … well I dug it,” he said. “I think it’s great ’cause it’s sort of … no I’m not going to say.

“Well, the sounds were great and he was great when he first started off singing but then it sort of went into oooh, aaah, gotta gotta gitta which is great because that’s his scene but I like Aretha Franklin’s better,” Jagger added. “I was very turned on that Otis cut it.”

During a 2007 BBC interview posted to Jagger’s website, the singer was asked to name his favorite Rolling Stones covers. “I think Otis Redding’s ‘Satisfaction’ has got to be in there,” he said. “Aretha Franklin did a quite good version of ‘Satisfaction’ as I recall as well. Erm, and then … after that I can’t remember. Britney Spears did a good version of ‘Satisfaction.’“

The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards revealed what he thought of Aretha Franklin as a singer

The book Keith Richards on Keith Richards: Interviews & Encounters includes an interview from 1989. In it, Richards was asked if he still smoked 100 cigarettes daily. “No, I never have smoked that much,” he said.

“I tend to smoke a lot more when I’m working,” he added. “It’s about a pack a day. It depends. Sometimes I go off them. But you know, Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick both smoke loads more and have wonderful voices, so maybe I should.”

How ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and Aretha Franklin’s cover performed on the pop charts in the United States

The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks, lasting on the chart for 14 weeks. The tune appeared on the compilation album Hot Rocks 1964–1971. The album reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 396 weeks. Hot Rocks 1964–1971 remains The Rolling Stones’ most popular compilation album in the United States.

Franklin’s version of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” was not a single in the United States so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Franklin included the tune on the album Aretha Arrives. The album reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 41 weeks.

Franklin’s “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” wasn’t a hit in the U.S. but Jagger was a fan of it.

