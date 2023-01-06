Micky Dolenz Has a Theory Why The Monkees’ ‘I’m a Believer’ Has Been Covered So Many Times

TL;DR:

Micky Dolenz said The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer” has been covered by many artists.

He discussed the appeal of that song and The Beatles’ music.

“I’m a Believer” was received differently in the United Kingdom than the group’s other songs.

The Monkees | NBC / Contributor

Micky Dolenz was asked Why The Beatles’ music and The Monkees‘ music is still so popular with the younger generation. Subsequently, he revealed his theory as to why The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer” has been covered so many times. Notably, the rock star who wrote “I’m a Believer” recorded his own version of it.

The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz discussed what made his band special

During a 2020 interview with Boca, Dolenz was asked why The Beatles and The Monkees are still popular with youths while other 1960s artists have faded from memory. “You’d have to ask those kids,” he replied.

“I think, for starters, we had some of the best songwriters of any generation writing for us, and for me, as the lead singer,” he said. “Neil Diamond, Carole King and Jerry Goffin, Boyce & Hart, David Gates, Neil Sedaka, Paul Williams, Jeff Barry. And it all comes down to the songwriting. And I dedicate my shows to the songwriters, because that’s where it starts.”

Micky Dolenz discussed why so many artists have covered The Monkees’ ‘I’m a Believer’ and The Beatles’ songs

Dolenz further discussed musical greatness. “And if you have a great song, like ‘I’m a Believer,’ by Neil Diamond, how many times has it been covered?” he asked. “Or Beatles songs, how many have been covered? They’re great songs, and when you start with that, it’s kind of hard to f*** ’em up! That is probably one of the main reasons.”

“Then, of course, there’s the production, and the singing, and the musicians, and all of that,” he added. “Essentially, it starts with a great song that stands the test of time.” For context, “I’m a Believer” has been covered by Smash Mouth, Robert Wyatt, Vic and Bob, and Caterina Caselli. Diamond also recorded a version of it for his album September Morn.

How ‘I’m a Believer’ performed

“I’m a Believer” became a massive hit in the United States. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks, making it the band’s longest-running No. 1 single. It spent a total of 15 weeks on the chart. The song’s parent album, More of the Monkees, was a hit as well. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 18 of its 96 weeks on the chart.

The Official Charts Company reports “I’m a Believer” was No. 1 in the United Kingdom for four weeks, making it the Prefab Four’s only No. 1 hit there. The song spent 18 weeks on the chart altogether. Meanwhile, More of the Monkees peaked at No. 1 for two of its 25 weeks on the chart. It was the group’s final No. 1 album in the U.K.

“I’m a Believer” was a big hit and Dolenz thinks it stands the test of time.