Mike Nesmith Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Became More Popular Over Time

Mike Nesmith said one of The Monkees‘ songs only became more popular over time. In addition, he revealed the track was inspired by the Prefab Four’s fans. Notably, audiences in the United States and the United Kingdom reacted differently to the tune.

The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith discussed 1 of the songs he was asked to perform live the most often

During a 2013 interview with Goldmine, Nesmith discussed his group’s fandom. “Monkees fans have always been extremely affectionate,” he said. “Each of us had his own agenda with the [most recent] tour, I think, but mine was to give the fans another pass at their Monkees — which for many was a big part of their childhood — and to perform the songs.”

Nesmith wrote some of The Monkees’ songs. One of his most famous compositions was “Tapioca Tundra.” Nesmith was asked why he continued to play it live. “It was one of those ‘deep cuts’ from a later album and had grown in approval and acceptance over the years, until the time when we decided to go on tour, and it had become one of the most requested songs for us to do,” he said.

Mike Nesmith explained the meaning of ‘Tapioca Tundra’

Nesmith explained the meaning of “Tapioca Tundra.” “The song itself is about the moment when the performer realizes that the songs he/she sings belong to the people — the fans and the crowds — that love the song, and the performer is only there in service to that relationship,” he said. “‘It cannot be a part of me — for now its part of you.'”

During a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Nesmith again discussed “Tapioca Tundra.” He said the song was inspired by the way an audience turned The Monkees into something they weren’t offstage. He said he wrote “Tapioca Tundra” because of the feelings he had after concerts.

How The Monkees’ ‘Tapioca Tundra’ performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Tapioca Tundra” became a minor hit in the United States. The track reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100, remaining on the chart for six weeks. The song appeared on the album The Birds, the Bees & the Monkees. The album reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and lasted a total of 50 weeks on the chart.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Tapioca Tundra” never charted in the United Kingdom. Neither did The Birds, the Bees & the Monkees.

“Tapioca Tundra” was far from being one of the Prefab Four’s biggest hits, but Nesmith said fans appreciated it.

