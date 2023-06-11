Mike Tindall Shared the ‘Worst Thing’ About the Coronation Concert Involved King Charles and Lionel Richie

Turns out there were some downsides to attending the coronation concert. OK, maybe just one, according to Mike Tindall. The husband of Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, revealed what wasn’t the greatest about going to the coronation concert after King Charles’ crowning.

Mike Tindall sat with other British royals at King Charles’ coronation concert

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Coronation weekend included a star-studded line-up of performances and celebrity appearances at Windsor Castle on May 7. There for the coronation concert were, of course, many British royals with Tindall among them. He and Zara sat in the royal box alongside other royals such as King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, and Prince William, just to name a few.

Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville hosted the concert. The night included performances by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That, and more.

At one point, the Prince of Wales even took the stage to pay tribute to his father, even squeezing in a dad joke.

‘Worst thing’ about the coronation concert was wanting to ‘get up and dance’ but having to wait for King Charles, according to Mike Tindall

Discussing the coronation concert on his podcast, The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, Tindall shared the “worst part” was having to hold back on dancing.

“You can’t not hear Lionel Richie sing ‘All Night Long’ and get up and dance,” he said (via Express). “The worst thing was, with everything else, where you’re going, ‘Yeah, I’ll get up and dance to this,’ and I was like, ‘Is the King not going to stand up?’ Because it takes a brave man to go out there [and do that].”

“I did think at one point, ‘I really want to dance right now, and if I get up and sort of get into a s***drop, rip my trousers off. We knew that Kermit [the frog] was coming at some point, and I was like, ‘Could I dance with Kermit the frog?'”

King Charles did eventually get to his feet during Richie’s performance, meaning Tindall — and others in the royal box — had the opportunity to dance.

The 44-year-old went on to add he’d been so “enthusiastic” during the coronation concert that he “broke” his Union Jack flag. On the whole, Tindall called coronation weekend “incredible” with King Charles being “on point.”

“I thought the King was on point to a T and I think you could see how much he was concentrating and the emotion that was going into everything,” he said.

Mike previously confessed he couldn’t see much from his seat at the coronation

In a bonus episode of his podcast, Tindall also opened up about his experience attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. He told his friends and co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne he didn’t have a good vantage point during the two-hour ceremony on May 6.

“You’re in the hottest spot, but it was all happening just around the corner of [a] wall that you can’t see!” Tindall said (via People). “You do have a front-row seat.”

Despite being there to witness the king’s official crowning, the former pro rugby player’s experience wasn’t far off from those who tuned in for the live broadcast. Namely because Tindall had to watch what was happening on TV.

“It was unbelievable to be sat where we were,” Tindall said, noting he liked his seat. “Quite frustrating that you couldn’t see around the corner, but you had the TV there. And obviously, everything that went on sort of back and front.”

Mike, along with his wife, Zara Tindall, sat in the fourth row between other British royals. Between them sat Zara’s brother, Peter Phillips, and Princess Margaret’s son, David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon.

Ultimately, despite effectively watching the ceremony on a TV from inside the abbey, Tindall said the ceremony was still moving.

“It’s one of those moments,” he said. “I think the best bit of the day was the six and half hours of military footmen that were in the Buckingham Palace backyard, and they did three cheers for the king — it was like whoa, goose pimples.”

Tindall previously discussed other big royal family events on his podcast, such as Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the Platinum Jubilee pageant.