Get to know more about the woman dating Timberwolves Shooting Guard Anthony Edwards and how the NBA player responded to cheating rumors.

Anthony Edwards was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He made an immediate impact on the team and has become one of the league’s biggest stars.

In 2023, he made his first All-Star appearance weeks after he had a 44-point game performance and gave a special shoutout to his girlfriend. Ever since he sent some love to his lady following the game, fans have been wanting to find out as much as they can about the woman Edwards said he “put on a show” for.

Edwards says his girlfriend Jeanine Robel is the ‘only one’ for him

Anthony Edwards on his 44-point performance:



“I had to put on a show for my girlfriend.”



(via @BallySportsNOR) pic.twitter.com/RS9eT7hG05 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 22, 2023

Edwards’ girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, was born on Jan. 24, 1994, and is a social media influencer with more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

The two have reportedly been in a relationship for a while, however, the details on exactly when they started dating are unclear. In December 2023 though, Edwards let everyone that she is the only one for him.

He posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) lying in bed with Robel and said: “All you females that think you gonna come up off … signing a contract, she the only one. She the only one that’s coming up.”

The clip then cuts to Edwards’ dog as a joke before the athlete adds: “She new to the table, so I’m a little green for her. Everybody else, the light is the same color as my damn jacket.”

How Edwards responded after allegations he cheated on Robel made news

Also, in December, Edwards’ name was in the headlines when another Instagram model claimed the Timberwolves star got her pregnant and paid for her to have an abortion.

Paige Jordae accused Edwards of cheating on Robel with her and then pressuring her to have an abortion. She made text messages allegedly between them public by sharing screenshots of the conversation and wrote: “I never once ran to the internet about NO ONE. I tried over and over to handle this properly and my efforts were ignored. I’ve been lied to and manipulated by someone who knew exactly what they were doing and takes no accountability for anything.”

Days later, the athlete addressed Jordae’s claims via social media writing: “I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man. All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

Robel has one child with Edwards and one child with a rapper

Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel shares the first photo of their first child pic.twitter.com/WVsJFO3nTT — CAPO DE SUPREMO ⚽️🔥 (@CapoDeSupremo) March 5, 2024

Just before the cheating accusations made news, Robel announced that she was pregant with Edwards’ child.

“Mom — a title just above the QUEEN,” she posted along with a picture showing off her baby bump.

In March 2023, Robel shared a snap of their new baby on her Instagram Story and captioned it: “The youngest in charge has arrived. Baby AJE.”

Robel also has another child with rapper Chief Keef, whom she had a previous relationship with. They welcomed a son named Krue in 2014.