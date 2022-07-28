‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Season 3 Is Coming to PBS in January 2023

TL;DR:

PBS has renewed Miss Scarlet and Duke for season 3, which will premiere in January 2023.

The renewal news comes ahead of the show’s season 2 premiere in October 2022.

The second season begins a few months after the season 1 finale and sees Eliza Scarlet continuing to establish herself as a female private detective in Victorian London.

Criminals, watch out. London’s first female private detective, Eliza Scarlet, is still on the case. PBS has renewed its 1880s-set mystery drama Miss Scarlet and the Duke for season 3. The renewal news comes ahead of the show’s season 2 premiere in October 2022.

‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 3 is coming to PBS sooner than you might think

You already know we have a new season of #MissScarletPBS coming up on October 16, right? RIGHT?! Well, you won't have to wait long after that for Season 3 as that's set to premiere on January 8! https://t.co/Ot5aGOE8y7 — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) July 28, 2022

Fans have been waiting for more than a year for new episodes of Miss Scarlet and The Duke, which premiered back in January 2021. The show’s second season will finally begin airing on Sunday, October 16 at 8 p.m. on PBS. And viewers won’t have to wait long for new episodes after that season wraps up on November 20. Season 3 will premiere Sunday, January 8 at 8 p.m.

What to expect from ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Season 2

Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 2 picks up a few months after the show’s season 1 finale, when Eliza learned the truth about her father’s death. In the new episodes, Eliza (Peaky Blinders alum Kate Phillips) will continue to investigate cases while facing the challenges of being a female detective in male-dominated Victorian London. Meanwhile, the will-they-or-won’t-they relationship between Eliza and her childhood friend, Detective Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin) also continues to evolve.

“Eliza is still paving her way as a private detective and as much as she wants [William] in her life, her work is still at the forefront,” Phillips told PBS when speaking of season 2. “She’s still in the process of proving herself to the world and she won’t let anything get in the way of that. Even the Duke.”

Season 2 will have six episodes. In the season premiere, the sister of a missing woman hires Eliza to track down her sibling. But the case was already investigated – and closed – by the police, leading to fresh tensions between Eliza and William. Subsequent episodes involve the theft of a valuable sketch by Charles Darwin, a series of break-ins at city morgues (for which Eliza becomes the prime suspect), a case of blackmail in the shady world of Victorian medicine, and a series of murders that mimic scenes in a famous mystery writer’s books.

In addition to Phillips and Martin, season 2 cast members include Ansu Kabia as Moses and Cathy Belton as Eliza’s housekeeper Ivy.

How to catch up on season 1 of the PBS mystery series

Kate Philips as Eliza Scarlet in the PBS series ‘Miss Scarlet & The Duke’ | Courtesy of MASTERPIECE

Want to catch up on the first season of Miss Scarlet and The Duke prior to the season 2 premiere? All six season 1 episodes are currently available to stream on PBS Passport and on the PBS Masterpiece Channel on Prime Video.

