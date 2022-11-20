‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 3 Premiere Date (Plus, How to Watch the New Episodes Early)

PBS has closed the book on Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 2. But fans of the period detective drama won’t have to wait long to see what Eliza Scarlet gets up to next. The show is set to return for season 3 in early 2023. And if you can’t wait until then, there’s even a way to watch the new episodes early – we’ll tell you how.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 2 finale.]

What happened at the end of ‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 2?

Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet in ‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 2 | Courtesy of Element 8 Entertainment and MASTERPIECE

The latest season of Miss Scarlet and The Duke ended with a bang – literally. In episode 6 (which airs Nov. 20 on PBS and is already streaming on PBS Passport), Eliza (Kate Phillips) was the subject of an assassination attempt orchestrated by a man she helped send to prison back in the show’s first episode. Fortunately, the shooter missed the mark (though he hit private investigator Patrick Nash instead) and Eliza – with some help from Moses (Ansu Kabia), The Duke (Stuart Martin), and Fitzroy (Evan McCabe) – foiled his plan for revenge.

Meanwhile, Inspector William Wellington faced a difficult choice when his boss offered him a promotion that would take him back to Scotland. In reality, the job offer was really more of an exile, as the police superintendent wanted to get rid of William for interfering in his son Fitzroy’s career. But Willliam felt that he had no choice but to accept. However, at the last minute, Fitzroy orchestrated a show of support for The Duke, allowing him to stay in London. Though he and Eliza fell out (again) ahead of his planned move to Glasgow, both were clearly relieved he’d be staying put. There was even a moment at the end of the episode where each reaches for the other’s hand. But they were interrupted by Ivy (Cathy Belton) and Barnabas (Simon Ludders), spoiling a moment that looked as if it was just about to turn romantic.

‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 3 premieres in January 2023

Will fans ever get to see Eliza and William admit they actually have feelings for each other? Perhaps. The show is returning for a third season, which means we’ll get more will-they-or-won’t-they tension from the two lead characters. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to see what happens next. Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 3 premieres Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.

The new season will feature fresh cases for Eliza to investigate, as well as twists such as a disappearing magician, police corruption, and a potential life-changing financial windfall. She’ll also have to deal with competition from a rival agency and, of course, her complicated relationship with her childhood friend, The Duke. Things in that arena get even more complicated than they already are when a beautiful woman from William’s childhood catches his eye, a development that might signal the end of his and Miss Scarlet’s working relationship.

Stream the new episodes early with PBS Passport

Mark your calendars for November 24: We’ve got some exciting news to share and here to announce it is the cast of #MissScarletPBS… You’ll be able to stream Season 3 in just ONE WEEK! pic.twitter.com/n3aotnH6li — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) November 17, 2022

Can’t wait until January to find out what’s next for Miss Scarlet? PBS is offering a way for fans to stream all six season 3 episodes before they air.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 24, all of Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 3 will be available to binge on PBS Passport. PBS Passport is a PBS member benefit that offers expanded access to a range of PBS programs and allows for early streaming on many (though not all) shows that air on Masterpiece. In most cases, you can get access to PBS Passport if you donate $5 per month or $60 per year to your local PBS station.

In addition, starting Nov. 24, you’ll also be able to watch new episodes of Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 3 weekly on the PBS Masterpiece Channel on Prime Video.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet's YouTube channel.