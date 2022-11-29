‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 4 Is Coming to PBS

Eliza Scarlet is getting ready to hunt down more criminals. PBS has renewed the Victorian-era mystery series Miss Scarlet and The Duke for a fourth season. Filming has already begun on the new episodes.

‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 4 is filming now

Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet in ‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 3 | For editorial use only. Courtesy of Element 8 Entertainment and MASTERPIECE Photographer: Sergej Radovic

The last episode of Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 2 just aired on PBS on Nov. 20, with season 3 set to premiere in early January. (Season 3 episodes are already streaming on PBS Passport.) Now, we know that a fourth season of the show is in the works.

“The exciting news just keeps coming for #MissScarletPBS fans! Now that you’ve finished S2, and maybe even started watching S3 w/ @PBS Passport or on the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel, we’re thrilled to share the series has been renewed for S4 and filming is underway,” read the announcement from the PBS Masterpiece Twitter account.

Star Kate Phillips says she’s ‘so excited’ about the new season

Stuart Martin as William “The Duke” Wellington and Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet in ‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 3 | For editorial use only. Courtesy of Element 8 Entertainment and MASTERPIECE Photographer: Sergej Radovic

Series star Kate Phillips, who plays Eliza, took to social media to share the renewal news with fans.

“So excited to finally reveal that season 4 is underway,” the Peaky Blinders actor wrote in her Instagram Story.

Phillips wasn’t the only cast member celebrating the new season.

“And just like that Season 4. We are back filming,” tweeted Cathy Belton, who plays Eliza’s loyal housekeeper Ivy.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke also stars Stuart Martin as Eliza’s childhood friend, police inspector William “The Duke” Wellington. Ansu Kaiba plays her underworld connection Moses.

Phillips weighs in on Eliza’s relationship with William, says ‘they couldn’t succeed as a couple right now’

Eliza and William’s complicated friendship is at the heart of Miss Scarlet and The Duke. Though there’s an underlying sexual tension between the two, neither is willing to take their relationship to another level.

“They’ve yet to navigate their romantic journey,” Phillips recently said in a behind-the-scenes video for PBS (via YouTube). “And I think we’re probably soon to discover that they’ve got a lot to resolve personally before they’re ready to [do that].”

Martin agreed.

“I think the big issue that stands in the way, or could stand in the way, is that they each have such strong identities which are so strongly attached to their work,” he said.

While many viewers may be hoping that Eliza and William eventually end up together, Phillips added that it’s for the best they’re still keeping each other at arm’s length.

“Well, they couldn’t succeed as a couple right now because personally, they’d have to make some serious shifts,” she said.

