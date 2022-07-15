‘Moon Knight’ Writer Shares Update on Season 2

Only two Marvel Disney+ series have gotten a second season so far — Loki and What If…? However, fans are holding out hope that more shows will continue on the streaming service. In particular, many believe that Moon Knight deserves a season 2. And they’re not the only ones who think so.

How did ‘Moon Knight’ Season 1 end?

The Moon Knight finale wrapped up the show’s main plot, but it also kept it open enough that Marvel could revisit the story. Whether that’s in Moon Knight Season 2 or a future Marvel Cinematic Universe film remains to be seen.

Moon Knight Episode 6 begins with Arthur Harrow freeing the Egyptian goddess Ammit. And with the help of another goddess, Taweret, Layla releases Khonshu.

Meanwhile, in another realm, Marc refuses to stay in the Field of Reeds without Steven. So he goes back to the Duat and saves Steven. Together, they go through the Gates of Osiris and wake up in their body in Egypt. Since Khonshu is now free, he restores Marc and Steven’s powers. And Layla agrees to become the temporary avatar of Taweret to stop Harrow and Ammit.

A fight ensues, but it’s only when Jake Lockley — Marc and Steven’s third personality — comes out that they can stop Harrow. Marc and Layla imprison Ammit in Harrow’s body, and they send him to a hospital. Khonshu also agrees to release Marc and Steven from him. But in the Moon Knight end-credits scene, Jake Lockley and Khonshu pay Harrow a visit, and Jake shoots him.

‘Moon Knight’ writer hasn’t heard anything about a potential season 2

During an interview with The Playlist, Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater discussed the probability of season 2.

“I honestly have no idea,” the writer shared. “I haven’t had any conversations with Marvel. I think a lot of those decisions are ultimately going to be in the hands of [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige because he’s the guy with the master plan. And of course, Oscar Isaac, because he’s not signed up for the sort of traditional seven-film contract or whatever other actors have signed.”

Slater continued, “Oscar has the ability to do as much or as little Moon Knight as he wants to. I think he had a great time playing the character, and I think he really enjoyed the process and is happy he did it. But I also think he’s not a guy who’s going to rush in and just sort of churn out a sequel just because the first one was popular.”

“Again, I don’t want to speak for him and put words in his mouth, but my guess is he’s going to want to make sure that there’s an actual story worth telling and that he gets to go to places that he didn’t get to go in this first one and challenge himself in new ways,” he concluded. “My hope and dream is that we see him again in some form in the MCU, but I have no idea when that will be or what form it will take. I’m in the dark like everyone else.”

Oscar Isaac addresses his future in the MCU

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac echoed Jeremy Slater’s sentiments while speaking with RadioTimes about season 2.

“You know, I think we approached it as ‘This is the story, and let’s just put everything out on the table on this story,'” the actor explained. “There’s definitely no official plans to continue it. I think it would depend on what the story is.”

Isaac added, “I love being Steven. I just love it. It’s just like, physically, it’s so much fun to be him. So, you know, if there was a story that really made sense, I’d be happy to be part of it.”

All episodes of Moon Knight are available to stream on Disney+.

