Morgan Wallen Said It ‘Blows His Mind’ Performing at the Same Venues as Lady Gaga and Elton John

Morgan Wallen embarks on his One Night at a Time stadium tour in 2023, although he already has several impressive performances under his belt. That includes one record-breaking concert in 2022. Here’s what we know about the “Wasted On You” country artist.

Morgan Wallen played his first stadium concert on Oct. 8, 2022

‘One Thing at a Time’ artist Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In 2021, Wallen released Dangerous: The Double Album, complete with chart-topping songs “Sand in my Boots,” “Wasted On You,” and “Somebody’s Problem.” He quickly rose in popularity in the country scene, and on Oct. 8, 2022, Wallen performed at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, joining the likes of Lady Gaga and Elton John.

According to Music Mayhem Magazine, “Not only did the East Tennessee native’s concert become the fastest sellout in the history of the stadium, but it also broke the venue’s attendance record, hosting 43,598 fans.”

Morgan Wallen responded to his impact as an artist

This was just the first of many stadium concerts by the One Thing at a Time artist. In fact, he sometimes plays to audiences larger than the population of his hometown. When asked about his impact, the artist said it’s still surprising.

“Those kind of stats always blow my mind,” Wallen said during an interview on the All Country Podcast. “Y’all sure you got the right guy, or whatever? But it’s cool, man — it’s awesome for me, for my family, for my team to see the impact you’re making.”

Wallen thought it was “indescrible” having a big impact, although in the same interview, he detailing his journey from a niche songwriter to an international superstar. He continues to do so in 2023, embarking on his One Night at a Time tour.

Morgan Wallen embarks on his ‘One Night at a Time’ tour in 2023

Wallen returns to the stage with his One Night at a Time stadium tour, making stops across North America. This tour is in conjunction with the 36-song collection, One Thing at a Time, released in 2023.

It quickly jumped to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 200, earning millions of Spotify plays for “You Proof,” “Last Night,” “Thought You Should Know,” and other originals. It also comes on the heels of his ACM Milestone Award win.

“Awards are awesome, but my true measure of success is my fans, who this year I got to see every single night out on the road and will continue to do so for many years to come,” Wallen said in a statement.

Wallen has already performed several One Night at a Time concerts, including those in Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets are still available for select dates, with more information available on Wallen’s website.

