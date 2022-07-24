The Most Popular Concerts of Summer 2022

Several artists are headed on tour this summer, with Mitski and Bleachers appearing separately at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. BTS’ J-Hope makes his solo debut at Lollapalooza Chicago. Lady Gaga performs at her long-awaited Chromatica Ball.

The ticket sale website Gametime.co released data regarding the hottest concerts of summer 2022. Here’s what we know about some upcoming concerts from artists like Bad Bunny, Stray Kids, and Elton John.

Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee at Billboard Latin Music 2021 Day 2 | Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Some know this artist for his chart-topping single “Despacito,” recorded with Luis Fonsi. Others know him for the iconic, dance-worthy hit, “Gasolina.” In 2022, Daddy Yankee returned with his album Legendaddy, which will be the final album before his retirement.

As his final set of live performances, Daddy Yankee embarked on his La última vuelta world tour, making stops in Denver, Washington D.C., New York City, and Los Angeles.

Morgan Wallen with Hardy

His recent single, “You Proof,” holds over 50 million Spotify plays. From appearing on The Voice to becoming one of the biggest touring artists of summer 2022, Morgan Wallen will host several concerts alongside Hardy.

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour

It wouldn’t be a Bad Bunny concert without shark costumes. This artist earned praise for his summer-themed album, Verano Sin Ti. He collaborated with The Marías, Bomba Estéro, and other artists, announcing his 2022 tour that same year.

Stray Kids

Boy band Stray Kids perform on stage during the 9th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards | Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

As one of the most popular K-pop groups, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N make up the Stray Kids members. In 2022, these artists released “MANIAC,” “CHARMER,” and “VENOM,” earning millions of Spotify plays in the process. Now, these artists are heading overseas to perform in conjunction with their North American tour.

Coldplay – MUSIC OF THE SPHERES WORLD TOUR

Hot off the heels of their collaboration with BTS on “My Universe,” Coldplay released Music of the Spheres. They performed live at the American Music Awards and announced their 2022 world tour, complete with sustainability initiatives and special guests H.E.R. and Camila Cabello on select nights.

Kendrick Lamar with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone

The “HUMBLE” artist returns with live performances featuring Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. Kendrick Lamar kicked off his Big Steppers tour, making stops in Dallas, New Orleans, and New York City.

Elton John

It’s time to say, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” Elton John is a legendary songwriter and musician. He recently worked in conjunction with Disney for the photo real adaptation of The Lion King. In 2021, the artist released The Lockdown Sessions.

As his last set of stadium performances in his career, John appears at several concerts for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The Weeknd

To highlight songs off of Dawn FM, The Weeknd embarked on his 2022 After hours til dawn stadium tour. These performances weren’t without complication, though, as Doja Cat was originally a featured artist at several venues. She pulled out after needing tonsil surgery and subsequent recovery time.

