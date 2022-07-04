8 Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix This Fourth of July

Independence Day is here, and Netflix has the movies and shows to help you celebrate America’s birthday. While you won’t find Fourth of July favorites like Jaws and Independence Day on the streaming service, you can still stream an action-thriller about an attack on the White House, a biopic about a groundbreaking baseball player, or a tearjerking coming-of-age movie. What do they all have in common? They’re as American as apple pie.

‘Forrest Gump’

A simple man from Alabama (Tom Hanks) ends up with a front-row seat to recent American history in the 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump. Forrest helps Elvis perfect his dance moves, fights in the Vietnam War, meets multiple presidents, and even plays a role in uncovering the Watergate scandal in this feel-good movie.

‘42’

Baseball is the quintessential summer sport, so why not hit play on 42, a biopic about Dodgers great Jackie Robinson? The late Chadwick Boseman plays Robinson, who made history when he became the first Black man to play Major League Baseball.

‘Geronimo: An American Legend’

A darker episode in American history is explored in Geronimo: An American Legend. Wes Studi plays the legendary Apache warrior Geronimo, who takes on the U.S. Army when the government seizes Apache land and forces the people onto reservations.

‘Olympus Has Fallen’

In the mood for a popcorn flick to stream on Netflix this July 4? Look no further than Olympus Has Fallen. Gerard Butler plays a Secret Service agent who has to rescue the president (Aaron Eckhart) when the White House is attacked.

‘My Girl’

Make sure you have some Kleenex handy when you watch My Girl, a 1991 coming-of-age movie starring Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin. Set in the summer of 1972 (including a big scene set at a Fourth of July barbecue), it focuses on an 11-year-old tomboy named Vada Sultenfuss (Chlumsky) who lives with her widowed father (Dan Aykroyd) in his funeral parlor.

‘We the People’

Kids will learn about topics such as the Bill of Rights, citizenship, and the First Amendment in We The People, a short-form animated series with songs from artists such as Brandi Carlile, Bebe Rexha, and Janelle Monáe

‘Medal of Honor’

This eight-episode docuseries honors recipients of the Medal of Honor by recreating their inspiring stories. Veterans profiled include Ty M. Carter, who was wounded in a Taliban attack in 2009, and Edward Carter, a Black soldier during World War II who was posthumously awarded a Medal of Honor in 1997.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

Yes, the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 just dropped on July 1. But after you binge those, look back to the third season of the Netflix show, particularly episode 7, which takes place during Hawkins’ Fourth of July celebration. It offers a dose of nostalgic ‘80s patriotism and, of course, battles with the terrifying Mind Flayer.

