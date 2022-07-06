‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 5: Does Kamran Have Powers in the Comics?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a history of diverging from its source material. But the films and television shows also pull many aspects of their characters from the comic books, and the same could be said for Ms. Marvel and newcomer Kamran, played by Rish Shah.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Ms. Marvel Episode 5, “Time and Again.”]

Rish Shah as Kamran | Photo by Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

A recap of ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 5

Ms. Marvel Episode 5 begins with a flashback to Kamala’s great-grandmother Aisha fleeing from the British after receiving the magical bangle. She finds refuge in a small village where she meets Hasan, and the two form a romantic connection. Aisha later gives birth to their daughter, Sana.

When Sana is five years old, Najma finds Aisha. She demands that they and the rest of the Clandestines use the bangle to return home. However, Aisha wants to protect her family, so she gives the bangle to Sana, and they, along with Hasan, try to escape to Pakistan. Sadly, Najma tracks them down at the train station, and they have to separate. Najma approaches Aisha and stabs her.

Hasan and Sana lose each other in the vast crowd, and that’s where Kamala comes in. As fans recall from Ms. Marvel Episode 4, Kamala was transported back to this night at the train station at the end of the hour. And that’s exactly how Aisha planned it. So Kamala finds a dying Aisha, who tells her to guide Sana back to her father. Using her powers, Kamala projects a series of stars that helps Hasan find Sana.

Kamala returns to the present day, and she finds that the Veil of Noor has opened, thanks to Najma. But it kills anyone approaching it, including one of the Clandestines. Najma seemingly sacrifices herself to close the unstable Viel in Ms. Marvel Episode 5 and gives her powers to Kamran. Sana and Muneeba find Kamala in the aftermath of the fight, and they discover that she has powers.

At the end of the hour, Kamran asks to stay with Bruno for the night. And when they go up to his room, a Department of Damage Control droid appears in the window. Kamran uses his new powers to throw a blast of energy at the droid, causing an explosion on the ground floor of the building.

Kamran has powers in Marvel Comics

In the Marvel comic books, Kamran and his family are close with Kamala and the Khans. And when he is older, he is exposed to the Terrigen Mist, which activates his Inhuman powers. As is mostly the case with Inhumans, Kamran had no idea of his heritage. But he is forced into the superhero world after his experience.

Kamran’s powers are bioluminescence and biokinetic charges. So to sum it up, his abilities are all about energy. Kamran can make his body glow, transfer energy into objects and make them explode, and emit shocks.

While Ms. Marvel‘s interpretation of Kamran seems to be good-hearted, he is often at odds with Kamala in the comic books. Kamran becomes a part of Lineage’s gang and tries to get Kamala to join, as well. But Kamala resists him, even though they had a romantic connection at some point.

Rish Shah teased Kamran’s storyline in ‘Ms. Marvel’

While speaking with CinemaBlend, Ms. Marvel star Rish Shah discussed Kamran’s role and relationship with Kamala in the Disney+ series.

“I love that it’s not the typical love interest type of role,” the actor explained. “And I think it’s always interesting when you come into a role and you’re playing someone who is a bit more mysterious and has a couple more layers to it. And I think that it’s just been a really fun process.”

Shah continued, “I mean, yeah, I’m not sure how much I can say about where it’s gonna go, but it’s definitely been … The first episode that I come in, I love that stuff. I mean, all of the date stuff and him just getting to know Kamala is really sweet.”

“For me, I think Kamran acts as a foil for Kamala throughout the season, and there’s a couple parallels between their relationships with their families,” he teased. “And I want fans to realize that Kamran is starting to feel at home around her when they first meet, and that’s really important.”

Ms. Marvel, starring Rish Shah as Kamran, airs Wednesdays on Disney+.

