‘Ms. Marvel’ Post-Credits Scene Was Filmed While Making ‘The Marvels’

If there is one thing that Marvel will do, it’s tease fans and leave them wanting more at the end of every project. And that’s exactly what the studio did with Ms. Marvel on Disney+. The Ms. Marvel post-credits scene featured the return of one famous superhero, and it set up Kamala Khan’s next adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan | Photo by Daniel McFadden/Marvel Studios

Brie Larson appeared in the ‘Ms. Marvel’ post-credits scene

Kamala Khan is a self-described Captain Marvel fangirl. She idolizes all of the Avengers, but her clear favorite is Carol Danvers. So when she got powers of her own in the Ms. Marvel premiere, it’s safe to say that she was psyched. But Kamala never could have imagined how her life would change, thanks to her new abilities. And something happened to her at the end of the Ms. Marvel finale that will undoubtedly make her lose her cool.

After saving the day and learning that she had mutant genes, Kamala retreated to her room in her Ms. Marvel costume during a post-credits scene. But her bangle started glowing, and Kamala seemingly traded places with Captain Marvel. That’s right — Brie Larson as Carol Danvers appeared during the end credits of the Ms. Marvel finale.

Carol crashed into Kamala’s closet door, and when she stood up, her hands emitted the same strange glow as Kamala’s bangle. She looked around the room covered in Captain Marvel memorabilia, said, “Oh, no, no, no,” and then ran out. And at the end of the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene, the screen read, “Ms. Marvel will return in The Marvels.”

Experience the epic Marvel moment you’ve been waiting for ⚡️



All episodes of #MsMarvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PwRN3J8Jlc — Ms. Marvel⚡ (@msmarvel) July 15, 2022

The actors filmed the ‘Ms. Marvel’ post-credits scene while on set for ‘The Marvels’

Following the Ms. Marvel finale, executive producers and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah discussed the post-credits scene with TVLine. According to them, they initially had no idea that Brie Larson would be in the bonus sequence.

“That scene was shot by [director] Nia DaCosta while shooting The Marvels,” Arbi explained. “She didn’t know when she was shooting that scene that it was going to be a post-credits scene, and we didn’t know that that was going to be there. We discovered it while we were color-grading the show, and all of a sudden, we had that scene after we had asked [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige the whole time.”

When questioned about the truth behind what happened to Kamala and Carol during the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene, Arbi said, “I assume that they swap places. Kamala is somewhere in some crazy universe, I think.”

So Arbi and Fallah didn’t plan on adding the scene with Kamala and Carol to the show. Instead, Marvel shot it during the production of The Marvels and decided to include it at the end of the Disney+ series to tease the upcoming film.

Everything we know about ‘The Marvels’

The cast of the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, includes Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Zawe Ashton will play an unknown villain, and Park Seo-joon was cast in an undisclosed role.

Fans got their first insight into the plot of The Marvels with the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene. For some reason, Carol and Kamala have switched places, which will likely push the two to join forces to defeat whatever evil they face.

The Marvels premieres exclusively in theaters on July 28, 2023. And all episodes of Ms. Marvel are now streaming on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Ms. Marvel’: Why There’s Hope for Season 2