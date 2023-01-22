How Much Older Is Olivia Culpo Than Her Boyfriend NFL Star Christian McCaffrey?

Model Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey have been dating since 2019, but they almost didn’t get together because of a rule Culpo made after a bad relationship.

Here’s more on that and a few things you probably didn’t know about the couple including how much older the former Miss Universe is than the San Francisco 49ers running back.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the red carpet ahead of NFL Honors | Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Culpo broke this rule when she started dating McCaffrey

Before McCaffrey, Culpo dated a few famous men including singer Nick Jonas, Olympian Ryan Lochte, and fellow football players Danny Amendola and Tim Tebow.

Culpo previously revealed that she was in a bad relationship with an athlete. According to the I Feel Pretty actor, that person cheated on her repeatedly. “I dated an athlete and that relationship went horribly,” she said. Because of that experience, Culpo vowed not to date any more athletes again. But then McCaffrey came along and restored her faith in dating someone else in that profession.

“He’s just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for,” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn’t want to date an athlete … because there is a reputation there.”

She added: “He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship.”

What their age difference is

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night event in Miami | Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night event in Miami

So what’s the age difference between the happy couple?

McCaffrey was born in Castle Rock, Colorado, to parents Lisa and Ed McCaffrey on June 7, 1996. The running back’s mother was a soccer star at Stanford University and his father was a wide receiver at Stanford before playing in the NFL for 13 seasons and winning three Super Bowls.

Culpo meanwhile was born in Cranston, Rhode Island, to parents Susan and Peter Culpo on May 8, 1992, making her four years older than McCaffrey. Culpo has two sisters and two brothers and their father is a restauranteur with businesses near Boston.

Who has a higher net worth?

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the #VFOscars afterparty pic.twitter.com/Tj4IC7n2cw — GQ Sports (@GQSports) March 29, 2022

McCaffrey attended Stanford and after college was drafted eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2017. Five years later, he was traded to the Niners. McCaffrey’s skills on the field have earned him a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

McCaffrey’s girlfriend meanwhile has modeled for brands like L’Oréal and Kipling. She has been featured in a few issues of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition and has appeared in a handful of movies including I Feel Pretty and Reprisal. In 2022, she starred in the TLC reality show titled The Culpo Sisters alongside her siblings Sophia and Aurora. Today, the 2012 Miss Universe has a net worth of $7 million via Celebrity Net Worth.