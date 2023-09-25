Nancy Sinatra fell in love with Elvis Presley while they made a movie together but they didn't become a couple. Sinatra played an important role in Priscilla Presley's life anyway.

Some of the most interesting celebrity relationships were one-sided. For example, Nancy Sinatra fell in love with Elvis Presley while they made a movie together. Ultimately, Sinatra had multiple reasons why she felt she and Elvis couldn’t become a couple. She played an important role in Priscilla Presley’s life anyway.

Why Nancy Sinatra compared Elvis Presley to Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe

During a 2004 interview with Hot Press, Sinatra discussed her memories of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. “Elvis Presley was everything you could imagine that he was — just the warmth of the man was enough to melt your heart,” she said. “He’s one of only three people I’ve ever met who have this physical aura around them.

“One was my father, which is how I knew to recognize it elsewhere,” she said. “The second was Marilyn Monroe — she was incredible! — and the third Elvis. Don’t think I’m a kook, but you could reach out inches beyond their being and feel something there. It was very odd, very strange.”

Sinatra met the singer’s entire family. In Sinatra’s opinion, everyone in the family had great manners. While Sinatra felt Elvis had good manners, she didn’t think that got in the way of his silly sense of humor. She said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s charisma was perfect.

The ‘These Boots Are Made for Walkin” singer was cognizant of Elvis Presley’s marriage

Sinatra revealed she crossed paths with the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer multiple times. “When I first met Elvis, I was so young and nervous that I didn’t handle it well,” she opined. “That was in 1959 and then later on, when we did the movie, I fell absolutely in love.” For context, the movie was the 1968 musical Speedway, which is only remembered for featuring Elvis and the “Sugar Town” singer as a couple.

“We couldn’t do anything about it because he was married, and Priscilla was about to have Lisa Marie, but oh, my God!” Sinatra said. “It was electric, and I think he probably had that effect on every woman. Maybe even some men, I don’t know!”

What Priscilla Presley thought about Nancy Sinatra over time

In her 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, Priscilla Presley discussed Sinatra. Priscilla heard a rumor that Sinatra was having an affair with Elvis. The “Hound Dog” singer assured her this wasn’t true. Six months after Priscilla became pregnant with Lisa Marie, Sinatra offered to throw Priscilla a bridal shower. The expectant mother thought this act of kindness was odd but accommodating. Elvis encouraged Priscilla to warm up to Sinatra’s hospitality.

Priscilla decided to go along with the plan as long as all photographs of the baby shower would be handed over to her. This would prevent tabloids from invading her privacy. Afterward, Priscilla decided she liked the “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” singer and she didn’t care about any rumors.

Sinatra fell in love with Elvis but that didn’t stop her from respecting the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s family and marriage.