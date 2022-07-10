Natalie Portman Reveals the ‘Most Beautiful Scene’ in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Was Shot in a Best Buy Parking Lot

The Marvel movie magic never ceases to amaze us. Of course, when we’re watching Marvel Cinematic Universe films, we don’t actually believe Iron Man and Spider-Man were fighting Thanos in space or that Loki was truly ravaging through New York. But it’s still fun to hear about how these fantastic sequences are brought to life. And Natalie Portman has a particularly interesting story from her time on the Thor: Love and Thunder film set.

Natalie Portman plays Jane Foster in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The last time fans saw Natalie Portman as Jane Foster was in Avengers: Endgame. However, that was only for a small cameo, and Marvel used archival footage of Portman from Thor: The Dark World for the fourth Avengers film. So the actor’s actual final appearance in an MCU movie before Thor: Love and Thunder was the second Thor project.

Since then, Thor mentioned that he and Jane had broken up in Thor: Ragnarok, and it’s unclear what happened to her following Thanos’ snap. But now, the astrophysicist is back, and she looks a lot different.

Natalie Portman takes on an entirely new role in Thor: Love and Thunder as Mighty Thor. For reasons unknown (unless you’ve seen the movie), Jane has come into possession of Mjolnir and taken on the powers of Thor. She will cross paths with her ex-boyfriend when a mysterious new villain — Gorr the God Butcher — comes on the scene.

The cast and crew shot a scene in a parking lot

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Natalie Portman shared a behind-the-scenes story from Thor: Love and Thunder.

“There’s one scene that’s one of the most visually beautiful scenes I’ve seen on film, and we shot [it] in real life in a Best Buy parking lot,” Portman explained. “It’s so wild to be on this size of movie, and we were literally in a parking lot with a blue screen, doing this really dramatic thing. It looks so stunning on film, but every time I see it, I’m like, ‘That’s a Best Buy parking lot.'”

We will need the behind-the-scenes video from this Thor: Love and Thunder shoot featuring Natalie Portman as soon as possible because we have so many questions, including whether or not the Best Buy sign could be visibly seen before adding special effects.

Natalie Portman reveals what didn’t make the final cut in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

While speaking with IndieWire, Natalie Portman discussed what aspects of Thor: Love and Thunder didn’t make the film’s final cut.

“There were whole sequences, planets, characters, and worlds that didn’t end up in the movie that were hilarious and amazing and [that] we spent a lot of time and energy on, and certainly the entire crew also designing and conceiving,” the actor shared. “It’s just amazing how much great material is not in the film, considering how much great material is in it.”

Portman continued, “Usually, it’s like, you’re just trying to get enough good stuff to put in the film, and this had overflow. So that was really surprising.”

Based on the actor’s comments, there is sure to be a bunch of amazing content from the making of this film.

Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Natalie Portman, is now playing in theaters.

