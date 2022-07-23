‘Nathan For You’: How to Watch Nathan Fielder’s Show

HBO’s new series, The Rehearsal, brings Nathan Fielder’s comedy back to the forefront. Fielder is known for his Comedy Central series, Nathan For You, where he helped struggling businesses by suggesting outlandish solutions. So, how can fans watch every season of Nathan For You? Here’s what to know.

How to watch ‘Nathan For You’

Nathan Fielder didn’t get his start in comedy, but his deadpan delivery charmed and enticed Comedy Central fans. Nathan For You shows Fielder reaching out to small businesses that could use improvement. The reality-comedy series shows Fielder playing himself, just exaggerated. The guests on the show don’t receive a script, and Fielder incorporates his socially anxious tendencies as the narrator and leader of the stunts. The show ran from 2013 to 2017.

So, how can fans watch old episodes of the series? All four seasons are available on Hulu. Fans without Hulu can binge the seasons with a 30-day free trial. After the free trial, plans begin at $6.99 per month with ads or $12.99 per month without ads. Those who wish to watch Fielder’s new series, The Rehearsal, can add HBO Max to their Hulu plan for an additional $14.99 per month.

The series is also available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Why did ‘Nathan For You’ stop airing?

Nathan For You is unlike any other comedy show that Comedy Central has ever put forth. So, why did the show stop airing? It seems Nathan Fielder decided to bow out of a fifth season. All four seasons of the show were incredibly successful, but Fielder wanted to move on to new projects.

“For the past five years, Comedy Central had the pleasure of working with the brilliant Nathan Fielder on Nathan For You,” Comedy Central announced at the time, according to SlashFilm. “His innovative and quick-witted humor has made the show a comedic touchstone and we’re proud to have been a part of it. We respect Nathan’s decision to end the series and look forward to geeking out over his next project.”

Vanity Fair journalist Maya Kosoff tweeted the news before fans officially caught wind, too. “I sat behind Nathan Fielder on a flight to New York and asked him if there’s going to be another season of Nathan For You,” she tweeted, according to Consequence. “Bad news: There won’t be; good news: He’s working on other stuff and says he’s ‘not retiring.'”

What is ‘The Rehearsal’ on HBO?

Fans of Nathan For You will want to watch The Rehearsal on HBO. Nathan Fielder’s new series takes ordinary people and allows them to rehearse impending real-life situations. In episode 1, Fielder meets a Brooklyn teacher named Kor who lied about his higher education to his trivia team. Fielder builds elaborate sets and hires actors so that Kor can rehearse revealing the truth before he actually takes the leap into the real world.

Much like its predecessor, there’s a level of self-awareness and meta that makes The Rehearsal both hilarious and endearing. The show airs on HBO and HBO Max on Fridays at 11 p.m. ET, with six episodes total.

With Fielder back in the spotlight, will Nathan For You Season 5 ever happen? Anything’s possible. “I think I need to feel like there’s a reason to do a fifth season,” Fielder told Rolling Stone. “I always want the show to be good and I want it to feel organic. I don’t want it to just feel like we’re delivering content. That’s why we’ll only do a certain amount each season. We want to make sure everything feels necessary. I want it to feel like a complete story.”

