‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Teases Page 47 Mystery

For fans who have been invested in Disney’s National Treasure franchise for years, the all-new Disney+ series, National Treasure: Edge of History series is a dream come true. The show debuted on the platform in mid-December 2022 and is making big waves with critics and fans, with many praising the show’s dedication to expanding the universe of the original franchise all while introducing new characters and storylines. One of the characters who makes an appearance in National Treasure: Edge of History is Riley Poole who appeared in both big-screen films and teases a long-simmering mystery involving Nicolas Cage’s Ben Gates.

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ tells a whole new story in the ‘National Treasure’ universe

The truth is buried with the treasure ? #NationalTreasure: Edge of History is streaming December 14, only on @DisneyPlus #NationalTreasureSeries pic.twitter.com/aiCZ9cpn6d — Disney's National Treasure Series (@DisneyNT) September 10, 2022

National Treasure: Edge of History takes place about 15 years after National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets, which was released in 2007. The series tells the story of a young woman named Jess, who discovers that her late father was involved in a secret network of treasure protectors. This knowledge sends her on an epic adventure that includes special appearances from Riley Poole, played by Justin Bartha, and Peter Sadusky, played by Harvey Keitel.

Although the Disney+ series features many new characters, it clearly takes place in the same universe as the films that starred Nicolas Cage. There is even a mention of the character that Cage played, when Riley is introduced into the storyline — and for fans, that moment is proof positive that a third film isn’t out of the question.

Riley Poole teases an exciting new ‘National Treasure’ storyline

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Nicolas Cage appear in 2004 at an event promoting “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” I Han Myung-Gu

When Riley, played by Justin Bartha, makes his appearance in the series, it is revealed that he is still very much involved in the genre of historical mysteries. Although his primary focus seems to be working on a podcast, he also admitted that he is heavily involved in an all-new mystery with his old friend, Ben Gates. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Riley tells Jess that he hasn’t left treasure-hunting behind: “Not retired. Ben and I have been working on this super important thing for the last three, four, 15 years.”

He also says that “Let’s just say, there’s 47 reasons to be interested.” Of course, longtime fans of the franchise will remember that “Page 47” is referenced in National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets, as a page in the Book of Secrets that Ben says is “life-altering.” Fans have long speculated that the mysterious Page 47 could be the focus of a possible third National Treasure film — although to date, no concrete information has been released about the status of a third movie.

What are fans saying about ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’?

While many fans love seeing the National Treasure universe come to life once more, critical reaction to the series is divided. Currently, the series holds a 44% rating on the review site Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 33% average audience score. One review praises the show, noting “With lots of adventure, intrigue, and a few light history lessons, this series brings fresh, fun energy to the franchise.”

However, another critic slams National Treasure: Edge of History, with a review that states, in part, “In execution, unfortunately, Edge of History falls flat on almost every level.” Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether a second season of the series will be greenlit — but for now, a number of fans seem to at least be intrigued by the premise.