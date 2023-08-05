That big cliffhanger in the 'NCIS' Season 20 finale won't be resolved anytime soon. New episodes of the long-running drama are delayed due to the Hollywood strikes.

What’s next for Torres after NCIS’s season-ending cliffhanger? Fans are going to have to wait a while to find out. The long-running series likely won’t return with new episodes on CBS in 2023 due the ongoing SAG-AFRTA and WGA strikes.

When will new episodes of ‘NCIS’ air on CBS?

In the NCIS Season 20 finale, Torres (Wilmer Valderamma) had gone deep undercover in an effort to stop a Russian terrorist plot. Thankfully, Torres and the team managed to avert disaster. But at the end of the episode, a figure from his past returned. We don’t know who the man (played by Al Sapienza) is, but his reemergence prompted Torres to call his sister and warn her.

“The bastard’s still alive, and he’s still doing it,” he says. He then breaks into the man’s house and waits for him – with a gun. When he returns home, Torres’ points his weapon at him, and tells him that he’s going to watch him die.

Will Torres actually resort to murder? “Black Sky” ended before revealing what he does next. And unfortunately, that cliffhanger is going to go unsolved for a while. When CBS unveiled fall 2023 premiere dates for new and returning shows, NCIS Season 21 wasn’t included. Instead, the network will air encore episodes on various dates throughout the fall. And on September 25 at 8 p.m. ET, fans can tune in for a special 20th anniversary mini-marathon.

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 and ‘Fire Country’ Season 2 also delayed

Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan in ‘Fire Country’ | Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NCIS isn’t the only CBS show that’s on pause because of the Hollywood strikes. Blue Bloods Season 14 is also delayed. So are Fire Country Season 2, The Equalizer Season 4, Ghosts Season 3, and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, along with the rest of CBS’s scripted comedies and dramas.

While many familiar shows won’t be airing new episodes, popular reality series will return, including Survivor Season 45 and The Amazing Race Season 25 (both premiering September 27), as well as fresh episodes of The Price Is Right at Night. Several new game/reality shows will also debut this fall, including Buddy Games hosted by Josh Duhamel (premieres September 14), Lotería Loca (premieres October 2), and Raid the Cage (premieres October 13).

‘Ghosts U.K.’ and ‘Yellowstone’ will air on CBS this fall

‘Yellowstone’ | CBS

To fill out the rest of its fall 2023 schedule, CBS has turned shows that previously aired on cable or streaming.

The hit Western drama Yellowstone will make its broadcast TV debut on CBS this fall, starting September 17 at 8:30 p.m. Paramount+ original series FBI True will air on CBS starting Tuesday, October 3. SEAL TEAM, which aired for four seasons on CBS before moving to streaming, will return to the network on November 2 with season 5. And with the U.S. version of Ghosts on hold, the network will air episodes of the original U.K. series instead, starting on November 16.

See the full CBS fall 2023 schedule here.

