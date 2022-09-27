‘NCIS’ Season 20: Where Fans Have Seen Timothy McGee Actor Sean Murray Before

Fans watching NCIS Season 20 are excited to see what’s next after a thrilling premiere. Episode 2 of the season features Special Agent Timothy McGree front and center, and actor Sean Murray has already started talking about what’s to come in the new episode. So, where have fans seen actor Sean Murray before? Here’s what to know.

‘NCIS’ Season 20 Episode 2 features Special Agent Timothy McGee actor Sean Murray

NCIS Season 20 Episode 2, titled “Daddy Issues,” focuses on Special Agent Timothy McGee, played by Sean Murray. “McGee’s personal life and professional life intersect when a dad from his children’s school is linked to a break-in at a government storage bunker,” the plot synopsis reads.

Murray spoke to TV Insider about the episode. He said that McGee is “never really in danger” in this episode, which gives it a “different sort of vibe.”

“We’re changing it up for this,” he noted.

As for what goes down, McGee joins a Fantasy Football and Father’s Night as part of an investigation. Carter Landegraff, an independent contractor at the event, has ties to a “government break-in that resulted in murder.” McGee attends this party outfitted with glasses that contain a hidden camera and an earpiece connected to the team.

“McGee is very uncomfortable in this group,” Murray notes. “He knows nothing about football. He BSes his way through it. … It was easy to play someone who didn’t know anything about football. My wife maintains that one reason she loves me is I don’t stand around watching football games!”

Here’s where fans have seen Sean Murray before

Sean Murray is recognizable as Special Agent Timothy McGee in NCIS Season 20. But what else has he been in?

According to IMDb, the actor primarily played Danny Walden in JAG from 1998 to 2001. Before this, he played Zane Grey Hart in the TV series, Harts of the West, from 1993 to 1994. Murray has been in several TV movies as well, like Spring Break Lawyer in 2001, The Sleepwalker Killing in 1997, Fall Into Darkness in 1996, For My Daughter’s Honor in 1996, The Lottery in 1996, and Trial by Fire in 1995.

Murray’s most well-known role might be as Thackery in Hocus Pocus. Thackery is one of the tritagonists who was turned into an immortal black cat.

‘NCIS’ Season 20 showrunner hinted at what’s to come

There’s a lot in store for NCIS Season 20 regarding Sean Murray’s character and without him. Showrunner Steven D. Binder teased the season to Parade, and it looks like fans will get an inside glimpse of the characters’ lives outside of their jobs.

“We’ll be seeing their non-work life a little more,” Binder shared. “I think one of the cores of the show is the cases. The show’s called NCIS, it’s about the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. But anyone who watches the show knows that it’s really about the people on the show.”

While Binder wants fans to see interesting criminal cases, he’s invested in how the viewers feel. “I always tell the new writers, your cases have to work, they need to be funny, they need to be interesting, they need to be in a new arena, they need to be clear, they need a twist, and they need to be exciting to the end. And nobody cares about any of it,” he added. “What they care about is the people on the show and their history.”

NCIS Season 20 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

