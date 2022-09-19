‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Date, Time, and How to Watch

CBS scripted television fans can rejoice, as NCIS Season 20 is nearly here. The long-running show will return with a bang — and a surprise crossover event with a series spinoff. So, what is the NCIS Season 20 premiere date and time? And how can fans watch?

‘NCIS’ Season 20 release date, time, and how fans can watch

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight | Robert Voets/CBS

Fans eagerly awaiting the NCIS Season 20 premiere don’t have to wait much longer. The premiere, titled “A Family Matter,” airs on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

According to IMDb, season 20 episode 1 features Alden Parker and Vivian Kolchak still on the run, and their saga will continue. “Parker is still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian, so the team investigates who might have a vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name,” the synopsis reads. “Enlisting the help of Tennant and Computer Specialist Ernie Malick, who are in town meeting with Director Vance in preparation for a global military exercise, the team tracks their prime suspect, The Raven.”

Aside from catching the premiere live on CBS, fans can utilize live TV services like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream, according to Tom’s Guide. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial, which may be desirable for those hoping to catch the premiere. Additionally, Paramount+ is an option. Paramount+ offers a CBS live feed and also has a seven-day free trial offer.

The premiere kicks off with a crossover event with ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

Vanessa Lachey and Katrina Law | Robert Voets/CBS

The NCIS Season 20 premiere involves a crossover event with NCIS: Hawai’i. TVLine reports the premiere episode opens with Special Agent Alden Parker on the run with Vivian. Parker was framed for the murder of his former partner at the FBI, and the team gets help from NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant and computer specialist Ernie Malick to clear his name.

With the NCIS: Hawai’i season premiere airing Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 10 p.m., the NCIS Season 20 premiere episode will spill into the Hawai’i season premiere.

With the premieres in mind, fans can expect more character-centric episodes moving forward, too. NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder told TVLine that they’ll “really be focusing each episode on one of our characters. We’re really leaning into our characters this time around and focusing full episodes around them.”

The ‘NCIS’ Season 20 cast brings Dr. Grace Confalone back

#NCIS Writer & EP Scott Williams modeled the character of Dr. Grace Confalone after Laura San Giacomo. pic.twitter.com/O6kKTL7fIH — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 24, 2016

The NCIS Season 20 premiere brings back a wealth of familiar faces, including Dr. Grace Confalone. Laura San Giacomo plays the character who first appeared in season 13 Leroy Jethro Gibbs was shot, Express reports. The doctors recommended Gibbs go to therapy, and he began seeing Dr. Grace Confalone.

The therapist appeared in the season 19 episode titled “Starting Over.” She appeared at the morgue to help the group deal with grief. Now that she’s returning, this could mean there’s bad news ahead for fans, as the team may grieve another loss.

We look forward to seeing what’s in store for the premiere airing on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

