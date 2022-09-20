‘NCIS’ Season 20: Will Special Agent Alden Parker and Vivian Kolchak Get Back Together?

The NCIS Season 20 premiere is finally here, and fans will see plenty more of Special Agent Alden Parker and his ex-wife, Vivian Kolchak. Vivian survived a kidnapping at the end of season 19, and she and Parker are now on the lam, as Parker’s wrongly accused of murdering his ex-partner. Is there any chance the exes will get back together?

Special Agent Alden Parker and Vivian Kolchak reunited in season 19

Wilmer Valderrama, Teri Polo, Sean Murray, and Katrina Law | Robert Voets/CBS

The NCIS Season 20 premiere brings fans back to the plotline with Special Agent Alden Parker and Vivian Kolchak. Vivian was previously kidnapped, but it seems she might have her own agenda. At the end of season 19, she sent out a text stating, “It’s done. I have him.” Does this mean she’s in cahoots with “The Raven?” Could Vivian be playing her ex this entire time?

The NCIS showrunners haven’t said much about the identity of “The Raven,” but they explained to TV Insider why they wanted to bring Parker’s ex-wife into the picture.

“As you may remember, Gibbs had a lot of ex-wives and on one level, someone Parker’s age has either never been married, is still married, widowed, or divorced. We did not want to give him a current wife for lots of reasons,” showrunner Steven D. Binder explained. “So, that left him as a divorcee or a widower and widower’s a little dark and Jimmy Palmer’s in that space. So we went for an ex-wife; since we had a character who we played a multitude of ex-wives, we wanted to take this one in a slightly different direction.”

Do Alden Parker and Vivian Kolchak get back together in ‘NCIS’ Season 20?

#TNT #NCIS X #NCISHawaii crossover event TONIGHT starting at 9pm on CBS

What a memory to share sis! Proud of the journey and proud of ourselves. pic.twitter.com/TTIqZwyMUu — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) September 19, 2022

So, is there any chance for Alden Parker and Vivian Kolchak to get back together in NCIS Season 20? It doesn’t seem like that’s where the situation is headed. Parker and Vivian begin the new season on the run together, but given Vivian’s nefarious text, it seems she has no intention of getting back together with her ex. In fact, it seems much more likely that she’s working with “The Raven,” whomever that may be.

Unfortunately for Parker, it seems he’s clueless regarding Vivian’s intentions. “He certainly did not play it as he suspected anything,” showrunner Steven D. Binder told TV Insider. “And I don’t know how much we can read into that. I think the answer to that question on the flip side will tell us more about Parker.”

‘The Raven’ will be a major focus in the ‘NCIS’ Season 20 premiere

Our worlds are colliding! ❤️ this tweet and we'll remind you to watch the #NCIS and #NCISHawaii 2-hour premiere crossover event Monday, September 19 starting at 9/8c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/7spdm9Z7eF — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 13, 2022

Fans still don’t know the identity of “The Raven” heading into the NCIS Season 20 premiere. But, according to showrunner Steven D. Binder, it sounds like fans will find out — and it won’t be who they suspect.

“I think the Raven’s gonna be surprising,” he added. “I think she’s gonna really throw you for a loop when you find out what’s going on with them.”

Binder also noted the writers hoped to make “The Raven” a multidimensional character, adding to the suspense and mystery of who’s behind the villainous acts. We’ll find out about Vivian’s involvement (or lack of involvement) soon enough.

NCIS Season 20 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals What’s in Store for ‘NCIS’ Season 20