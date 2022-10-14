‘NCIS’: Who Plays Gage Winchester, Agent Jessica Knight’s Ex-Boyfriend?

NCIS Season 20 Episode 4 introduces us to Gage Winchester, the ex-boyfriend of Agent Jessica Knight. Who is the actor who plays Gage? Here’s what we know about the TV star.

Gage Winchester on ‘NCIS’

Katrina Law | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Gage is introduced during NCIS Season 20 Episode 4 (titled “Leave No Trace”). Agent Jessica Knight (played by Katrina Law) explains that Gage is her ex-boyfriend. She tells Jimmy (played by Brian Dietzen) that she and Gage met during FLETC training in New Mexico. They were supposed to work together as rangers, but Jess declined so she could accept a position with NCIS.

Gage tried to get Jess back. One of his tactics was to try to intimidate Jimmy. He let Jimmy know that he was working with NCIS, but his main goal was to get Jessica back.

Jimmy denies it at first, but he’s intimidated by Gage. Jessica’s ex is good-looking and athletic. Jimmy describes him as the “walking definition of Darwinian rule.” Ducky (played by David McCallum) tries to reassure Jimmy by saying, “You’re no slouch yourself.” However, Jimmy says he would feel better if he had a label for his relationship with Jess. He doesn’t know what they are right now.

Jimmy also feels like he’s at a disadvantage because Jess and Gage have a history. They used to go camping together, went on trips, and were in a relationship for a few years.

Who plays Jessica Knight’s ex-boyfriend on ‘NCIS’?

Gage Winchester is played by Caleb Alexander Smith. One of Smith’s early acting roles was in a 2014 episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. titled “A Hen in the Wolf House.” The following year, he appeared in an episode of The Thundermans titled “Cape Fear.” In 2016, Smith made his film debut in the movie Fight to the Finish.

Next, Smith landed a recurring role in the television series The Catch. He played agent Shawn Sullivan for five episodes. After that, he played a police officer in an episode of Modern Family titled “Weathering Heights.” Some of Smith’s other acting roles include appearances in The Spearhead Effect, Station 19, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

What happened last time on ‘NCIS’

During NCIS Season 20 Episode 3 (titled “Unearth”), the NCIS team tries to solve the mystery of a dead body found at an ancient burial site. They can’t figure out the motive and symbolism behind the way the body was left. When Jimmy tries to move the body, he discovers it was stuffed with stones.

Also, during this episode Dr. Grace and Nick Torres are kidnapped. Nick learns Dr. Grace has some unfinished business with her husband. They no longer live together, and Dr. Grace hasn’t spoken to her husband in a while. “I became so focused on saving my patients that I just pulled away from him and our life and everything,” says Dr. Grace. Nick encourages her to call her husband and try to repair the relationship.

We also see the progress Nick has made in his personal life. He is no longer drinking, and he seems hopeful about the future. Nick tells Dr. Grace he’s going to confide in his team and tell them he stopped drinking. He’s ready to reconnect with people and embrace his vulnerability. “I’m tired of being the lone wolf,” says Nick. “I think it’s time for me to lean on my family.”

