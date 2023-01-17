Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ Features the Return of These ‘Love Is Blind’ Stars

Netflix debuts its newest reality TV series, Perfect Match, on Valentine’s Day this year. It’s quite the appropriate premiere date considering the show tasks some of the streamer’s biggest reality TV stars with finding their perfect match. This includes some of your favorite familiar faces from shows like Love Is Blind. Here’s what we know so far regarding which Love Is Blind stars appear on the show.

How does Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ work?

Part dating show, part competition, Perfect Match features cast members from other Netflix reality TV shows like Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, and more.

Netflix’s synopsis reads, “Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.”

So, while it’s a bit different than the other reality TV shows Netflix has given us lately, the added spice of former cast members makes it exciting.

Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1 stars appear on ‘Perfect Match?’

Perfect Match features at least one person from each season of Love Is Blind so far. However, the previews don’t show audiences every person who arrives in the tropical paradise. The trailer gives us a glimpse at Damian Powers, Lauren “LC” Chamblin, and Diamond Jack from Love Is Blind Season 1. Fans of the show remember LC as one part of the love triangle involving Matt Barnette and Amber Pike. Plus, after filming ended, she dated fellow contestant Mark Cueva. However, LC only participated in the pod portion of the show since Matt chose Amber over her.

Damian matched Giannina Gibelli in the pods, but the couple’s wedding day ended with Giannina’s dramatic exit. The pair got back together after the show but broke things off once again. Damian’s treatment of Giannina, which viewers saw during the After the Altar special, rubbed many people the wrong way and prompted them to dub him the actual villain of the season instead of Jessica Batten.

Finally, Perfect Match also features Love Is Blind Season 1 star Diamond Jack. Diamond got engaged to Carlton Morton during the pods, but their relationship fizzled quickly. The pair got into a confrontation during the honeymoon phase of the series, and Carlton called Diamond names before tossing her engagement ring in the pool. He apologized during the reunion. Now, it looks like Diamond is ready to give Netflix dating another try.

Stars from your favorite Netflix reality shows — Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Sexy Beasts, The Mole, and more — are back for the ultimate game of love!



Watch these singles try to find their Perfect Match this Valentine's Day, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gKFSQQwnzO — Netflix (@netflix) January 17, 2023

These stars from ‘Love Is Blind’ Seasons 2 and 3 appear

What’s reality TV without a villain or two? Love Is Blind Season 2 featured Chicago realtor Shayne Jansen and his engagement to Natalie Lee. However, it was draped in drama, and Natalie said no at the altar. Shayne flirted a little too much with fellow contestant Shaina Hurley for Natalie’s liking, and host Vanessa Lachey even let it slip during the reunion that Shaina and Shayne actually hooked up. However, he’s back and ready to find the lady for him on Perfect Match.

Love Is Blind Season 3 took a lot of heat from fans. The most recent season of the show featured more drama than ever before, and it seems like almost everyone acted like a villain at one point or another. However, several fans deemed Bartise Bowden as the official worst of the season after his treatment of fiancé Nancy Rodriguez. (It’s hard to beat telling your fiancé that you’re still attracted to someone else while lying in bed together.) But everyone’s favorite person to mispronounce their name returns in Perfect Match. We can’t wait to see how this goes.

Check out Perfect Match when it debuts on Netflix on Feb. 14, 2023, only on Netflix.