'Squid Game: The Challenge' premieres on Netflix soon, and fans want to know how to apply for future seasons. Here's what to know.

Netflix’s Squid Game enthralled fans with its premise. Down-on-their-luck locals competed in children’s games for a considerable sum of cash or die trying. Squid Game became a phenomenon that rocked the streaming service and took the internet by storm. Now, fans of the series want to try their hand at the games to win the $4.5 million prize. Here’s how to apply to Squid Game: The Challenge.

How to apply to Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge isn’t currently taking applicants for season 1. But there are still instructions on how to apply.

Fans hoping to apply for future show seasons can head to the casting website. From there, hopeful future cast members can choose whether to apply online for US, UK, or global casting.

Applicants must be over the age of 21 at the time of application. They also must hold a valid passport for the entirety of filming. And they must have the right to and be able to travel to all locations specified. Additionally, applicants can’t be employed by or within the All3 Media Group and/or Netflix. They also can’t have an immediate relative of an employee or worker of any company within the All3 Media Group and/or Netflix.

The application also includes a one-minute video. Here, hopeful contestants can talk to casting about who they are and why they hope to compete in the show. The applicants should also state their strategy for winning and what they plan to do with the $4.5 million prize.

Finally, applicants will upload a recent photograph that clearly shows their face.

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ | Netflix

Some former contestants claim the show gave them the ‘cruelest, meanest’ treatment imaginable

Fans are looking forward to seeing Squid Game: The Challenge whether they apply to compete or not. Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series, spoke more about adapting the hit drama series for a 10-episode reality TV series.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with [director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s] captivating story and iconic imagery,” Riegg told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest-ever cash prize at the end.”

While excitement is brewing around the show set to air in November 2023, some contestants who participated in the first season are already speaking out against the on-set practices.

“It was just the cruelest, meanest thing I’ve ever been through,” a former contestant told Rolling Stone. “We were a human horse race, and they were treating us like horses out in the cold racing, and [the race] was fixed.”

“All the torment and trauma we experienced wasn’t due to the game or the rigor of the game,” another player said. “It was the incompetencies of scale — they bit off more than they could chew.”

These contestants spoke out after reports detailed how Netflix had to bring in medics during the competition’s iconic “Red Light, Green Light” game. Netflix stated that only three contestants needed medical attention for minor conditions. “Any suggestion that the competition is rigged or claims of serious harm to players are simply untrue,” the production company stated.

Some former contestants also claimed the show favored TikTok and Instagram influencers. “It really wasn’t a game show,” one contestant told Rolling Stone. “It was a TV show, and we were basically extras in a TV show.”

Squid Game: The Challenge premieres on Nov. 22, 2023, on Netflix.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.