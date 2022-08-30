After Nickelodeon Fired 1 Kids’ Show Star, She Sued the Network

Child actors often have a short shelf life, especially if they’re cast right before they hit puberty. Once they reach that stage of growth, studios don’t hesitate to drop them for younger stars. Some take the hit and move on, but one child star fired back. After Nickelodeon fired one kids’ show star, she sued the network.

Inside Nickelodeon’s ‘Dora the Explorer’ scandal

Dora the Explorer is an animated TV show that follows the title character and her monkey sidekick, Boots, as they go on adventures and help other characters. The series premiered in 2000 and lasted eight seasons until its cancellation in 2019.

Several voice actors lent their talents to the hit kids’ show through the years. Kathleen Herles voiced Dora from its debut until 2007, when Caitlin Sanchez took over until 2012. Fátima Ptacek completed Dora’s run.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), when Nickelodeon hired Sanchez, it paid her $5,115 per episode and reportedly promised her a percentage of the show’s lucrative merchandising revenue. However, things changed when she hit puberty and her voice changed.

Soon, Sanchez found herself out of a job. But she didn’t take the termination lying down. THR reported she filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the network for allegedly coercing her into signing an unacceptable contract. The young actor said the network gave her and her parents 22 minutes to sign the deal or lose the gig without allowing her to go over the contract with an attorney.

THR obtained the 35-page complaint, which details what allegedly transpired. The outlet notes that Nickelodeon reps allegedly used “convoluted payment deduction clauses and additional free services provisions to underpay” the star.

The publication further reported as per the complaint that the network forced Sanchez to work hundreds of hours marketing the brand without compensation and withheld residual payments, which contradicted what Nickelodeon had promised.

Nickelodeon’s response to the lawsuit

Caitlin Sanchez’s lawsuit brought to light the industry’s ills, especially when it comes to signing children. According to her attorney, Nickelodeon never submitted the contract to a court for approval. Experts on the matter claimed it’s standard procedure for companies in New York City to present their contracts with minors for approval to prevent doubts of their validity.

A Nickelodeon spokesperson refused to comment on the issue, but the network issued a statement calling the claims “baseless.” The statement read, in part, “Unfortunately, Caitlin’s voice changed, and she was no longer able to portray the Dora character, as happened with the actress who originated the role.”

Nickelodeon stated that Sanchez’s contract “was extensively negotiated through her agent” and that she was “well compensated for her work and personal appearances.” The network said it offered the actor a different contract to allow her to do “other work” with the channel.

Jennette McCurdy’s memoir creates more scandal for the network

Former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy recently dropped an explosive memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. It details the heartbreaking and hilarious realities of childhood fame and superstardom. McCurdy references her mother’s part in alleged abuse of the young actor, but of particular note is the network’s alleged role in furthering the star’s misery.

According to the memoir, one individual, referred to only as “The Creator,” pressured the underage star to drink alcohol. McCurdy also claims Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 in hush money to remain quiet about her experiences. In addition, she discusses the challenges of playing a character with a food obsession in iCarly while dealing with anxiety and an eating disorder.

