What Was ‘Night Court’ Star Harry Anderson’s Net Worth at His Death?

For many ’80s pop culture fans, Harry Anderson was one of the most recognizable actors on television. He appeared in several popular TV series, from Saturday Night Live to Cheers. But Anderson was best known for his work in the hit sitcom Night Court. And with the beloved show’s recent revival, fans are diving deep into Harry Anderson’s life and career, from his introduction to the entertainment industry to his net worth at the time of his death.

‘Night Court’ was a beloved ’80s sitcom

Night Court aired on NBC from 1984 through 1992. During its run, the show became wildly popular, with many fans gravitating to the hilarious situations and comedic dialogue. The action happens during the night shift in Manhattan Criminal Court, presided over by Judge Harold “Harry” T. Stone. Unorthodox and young, Stone takes his job (and hobbies) seriously.

Harry is also an amateur musician, a fact that gets considerable airtime during Night Court‘s run. In addition to Anderson in the lead role as Harry, the show featured talented performers such as Gail Strickland, Markie Post, and Charles Robinson. Night Court received numerous awards and nominations, including multiple Emmy nods for the cast’s comedic performances. By the time the show ended in 1992, it had earned a reputation as a solid, endlessly entertaining sitcom.

What was Harry Anderson’s net worth when he died?

Before he snagged the role of Judge Stone in Night Court, Anderson was a showbiz veteran. The accomplished musician and actor had early guest appearances in the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live and a recurring role in Cheers. His work on those shows led him to land the lead in Night Court, and it remains the series for which he is best known.

Anderson continued to act on and off until his April 2018 death. He appeared on TV shows such as 30 Rock, Son of the Beach, and Comedy Bang! Bang! According to IMDb, Anderson endured a severe bout of the flu in January 2018 and had several strokes in the aftermath.

Three months later, Anderson died in his sleep. Medical experts determined that a stroke and heart disease caused the veteran performer’s death. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harry Anderson’s net worth was around $5 million.

NBC’s ‘Night Court’ revival draws new fans

In early 2021, NBC confirmed it was working on a Night Court revival. And the new series, starring Melissa Rauch, recently premiered on the network. While fans might have questions about how the new show deals with the absence of Anderson’s beloved Judge Stone, the revival tackles that issue upfront.

According to NBC, the show features Rauch as Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Judge Stone himself, and in the first episode, viewers learn that Judge Harry T. Stone recently died.

Although Harry Anderson is no longer around, the new Night Court features one of the original show’s primary characters: Dan Fielding, played by John Larroquette. The series will also pay homage to Judge Stone along the way.

New episodes of Night Court air Tuesday nights on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.