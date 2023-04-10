Not All of Camilla Parker Bowles’ Tiaras Came From Queen Elizabeth — She Inherited One With Ties to Her Own Controversial Family

Camilla Parker Bowles, who married King Charles in 2005, has acquired an impressive collection of tiaras over the years. Although some of the most exquisite pieces were gifted to her by the late Queen Elizabeth, not all of Camilla’s tiaras were inherited from Her Majesty.

Among Camilla’s most exquisite tiaras are the Delhi Durbar parure and the Greville Tiara, but one that is particularly special to her was inherited from her own family and has a sentimental connection to her grandmother.

This tiara has ties to Camilla Parker Bowles’ scandalous grandmother

Among all of the tiaras in her vast collection, there is one unique piece that has deep connections to Camilla’s family. The Cubitt-Shand Tiara, which has ties to the Windsors, was originally the property of Sonia Keppel, Camilla’s grandmother.

The mother of Sonia Keppel was Alice Keppel, who is renowned for her role as King Edward VII’s last mistress.

For her wedding to Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, Camilla was loaned the tiara by Sonia, who was frequently photographed wearing it throughout the day’s festivities.

After Sonia’s passing in 1986, the tiara was bequeathed to Camilla’s mother, Rosalind. However, when Rosalind married Major Bruce Shand, she opted to wear flowers instead of the tiara on her wedding day.

Following Rosalind’s death in 1994, the tiara was passed down to Camilla, who inherited it as the sole piece from her own family.

These are the times Camilla Parker Bowles wore her grandmother’s tiara

Camilla’s first appearance in the tiara as an adult came after she made things official with Charles. The Queen Consort put on the tiara for a diplomatic event at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla has donned the tiara on several occasions since inheriting it, with notable appearances including once n 2014 and at the Royal Academy of the Arts one year later.

With King Charles’ coronation quickly approaching, it is possible that we will see Camilla wear the tiara in the near future. But with the royal family’s vast jewelry collection at her disposal, it is unclear which tiara Camilla will choose to wear for the big day.

According to Express, the Cubitt-Shand tiara is estimated to be worth well over a quarter of a million dollars. The tiara’s value makes it one of the pricier pieces in the Royal Family’s collection.

A closer look at the history of the Cubitt-Shand Tiara

Featuring a diamond floral bandeau and a large diamond floral spray at its center, the Cubitt-Shand Tiara is a stunning piece of jewelry. Apart from Camilla, several other members of her family have donned the piece over the years.

The Cubitt-Shand Tiara was worn by Laura Parker Bowles during her wedding to Harry Lopes, the grandson of the 2nd Baron Roborough and the 2nd Baron Astor of Hever. Laura is the only daughter of the Duchess and Andrew Parker Bowles, and the nuptials were held at St Cyriac’s Church.

Camilla, of course, has plenty of other tiaras in her collection, many of which she inherited from Queen Elizabeth. But with the royal family opening a new chapter with Charles on the throne, royal fans can expect to see more of the Cubitt-Shand Tiara in the years to come.