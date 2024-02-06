*NSYNC debuted 'I Want You Back' in 1996, and the world was never the same. Here's what Justin, Lance, Joey, Chris, and JC look like now.

*NSYNC has returned to the scene in more ways than one. In September 2023, the beloved boy band presented the Best Pop award to Taylor Swift at the VMAs — 10 years after the five men last gathered for a public appearance.

Then, in November 2023, *NSYNC walked the purple carpet to celebrate the premiere of Trolls Band Together. They recorded “Better Place” for the animated musical comedy’s soundtrack.

Winner of Best Pop for "Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift accepts the award from *NSYNC's Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

*NSYNC member Justin Timberlake served as an executive music producer for the DreamWorks sequel. He also reprised his role as pop troll Branch.

“Better Place” marked *NSYNC’s first song in over 20 years. The lead single charted on Billboard and excited millennial fans everywhere.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at the premiere of 'Trolls: Band Together'

Besides Timberlake’s involvement in the Trolls franchise, the “SexyBack” singer has been busy both personally and professionally. He sold his music catalog for $100 million in 2022.

He and his good friend Jimmy Fallon made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live in January 2024. The 43-year-old also headlined the opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in December 2023, ahead of the release of his first single in six years.

“Selfish,” from Timberlake’s album Everything I Thought I Was, thrilled fans as he announced “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” which takes place throughout 2024.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer and actor Jessica Biel have been married since 2012. They share sons Silas and Phineas, born in 2015 and 2020, respectively.

Justin Timberlake on Jan. 25, 2024; Timberlake at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening in Dec. 2023; Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon on 'Saturday Night Live' on Jan. 27, 2024

Lance Bass has been busy with the Frosted Tips podcast, where he interviews boy band members. The Mississippi native is an experienced voiceover actor, having appeared in BoJack Horseman, Gravity Falls, and Kim Possible. In 2008, Bass competed on Dancing with the Stars and placed third.

The 44-year-old came out as gay in 2006. Bass wed Michael Turchin eight years later, in 2014. They share twins Alexander and Violet, who were born in October 2021.

Lance Bass shopping in November 2023. Bass promotes Trolls in December 2023. Bass sings at the 2023 Winter Holiday House Party in December

JC Chasez embarked on a solo music career after *NSYNC disbanded in 2002. His first album, Schizophrenic, was released in 2004. The 47-year-old’s second album remains unreleased. Chasez has tried his hand at acting with roles in Killer Movie, Red Sky, Las Vegas, and Ghost Whisperer. He judged America’s Best Dance Crew until the USA Network canceled it in 2012 due to low ratings.

Chasez is the only *NSYNC member who has never married or had children. He’s been in a relationship with Jennifer HuYoung for over six years.

JC Chasez in September 2023. Chasez and Jennifer HuYoung at the 2023 SONA Warrior Awards in October. Chasez at the screening of 'Trolls: Band Together' in November 2023

Joey Fatone got into acting after *NSYNC disbanded. The now-47-year-old appeared in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, The Cooler, and Dead 7. Like Bass, he competed on Dancing with the Stars (season 4) and placed second overall. The NYC native transitioned to the theater, starring in productions like Rock of Ages and Little Shop of Horrors.

Fatone married Kelly Baldwin in 2004. He and his high-school sweetheart have daughters Briahna (b. 2001) and Kloey (b. 2010). Bass, Fatone’s best friend, is the girls’ godfather.

Joey Fatone in September 2023. Fatone at a screening of 'Trolls: Band Together' in November 2023. Fatone and Lance Bass sing at the December 2023 Winter Holiday House Party

Post-*NSYNC, Chris Kirkpatrick assembled an alt-rock band, Nigel’s 11, which recorded an album in 2010. The now-52-year-old lent his voice to The Fairly OddParents. He starred in Dead 7 with Joey Fatone and On the Line with Lance Bass. Like several of his former bandmates, Kirkpatrick appeared on reality TV shows, including Gone Country (season 2), Celebrity Big Brother (season 3), and The Masked Singer (season 8).

All of his *NSYNC bandmates served as ushes for his 2013 wedding to Karlyn Skladany. The couple have one son, Nash (born 2017).

Chris Kirkpatrick in September 2023; Kirkpatrick and his wife and son at the premiere of 'Trolls: Band Together'; Kirkpatrick at the 'Trolls: Band Together' screening in November 2023

We hope to see more from *NSYNC as rumors swirl that they may reunite again for a single or tour.