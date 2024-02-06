*NSYNC Then and Now: PICS of Each Boy Band Member Nearly 3 Decades After 1st Hit Song
*NSYNC has returned to the scene in more ways than one. In September 2023, the beloved boy band presented the Best Pop award to Taylor Swift at the VMAs — 10 years after the five men last gathered for a public appearance.
Then, in November 2023, *NSYNC walked the purple carpet to celebrate the premiere of Trolls Band Together. They recorded “Better Place” for the animated musical comedy’s soundtrack.
*NSYNC member Justin Timberlake served as an executive music producer for the DreamWorks sequel. He also reprised his role as pop troll Branch.
“Better Place” marked *NSYNC’s first song in over 20 years. The lead single charted on Billboard and excited millennial fans everywhere.
Besides Timberlake’s involvement in the Trolls franchise, the “SexyBack” singer has been busy both personally and professionally. He sold his music catalog for $100 million in 2022.
He and his good friend Jimmy Fallon made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live in January 2024. The 43-year-old also headlined the opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in December 2023, ahead of the release of his first single in six years.
“Selfish,” from Timberlake’s album Everything I Thought I Was, thrilled fans as he announced “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” which takes place throughout 2024.
The “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer and actor Jessica Biel have been married since 2012. They share sons Silas and Phineas, born in 2015 and 2020, respectively.
Lance Bass has been busy with the Frosted Tips podcast, where he interviews boy band members. The Mississippi native is an experienced voiceover actor, having appeared in BoJack Horseman, Gravity Falls, and Kim Possible. In 2008, Bass competed on Dancing with the Stars and placed third.
The 44-year-old came out as gay in 2006. Bass wed Michael Turchin eight years later, in 2014. They share twins Alexander and Violet, who were born in October 2021.
JC Chasez embarked on a solo music career after *NSYNC disbanded in 2002. His first album, Schizophrenic, was released in 2004. The 47-year-old’s second album remains unreleased. Chasez has tried his hand at acting with roles in Killer Movie, Red Sky, Las Vegas, and Ghost Whisperer. He judged America’s Best Dance Crew until the USA Network canceled it in 2012 due to low ratings.
Chasez is the only *NSYNC member who has never married or had children. He’s been in a relationship with Jennifer HuYoung for over six years.
Joey Fatone got into acting after *NSYNC disbanded. The now-47-year-old appeared in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, The Cooler, and Dead 7. Like Bass, he competed on Dancing with the Stars (season 4) and placed second overall. The NYC native transitioned to the theater, starring in productions like Rock of Ages and Little Shop of Horrors.
Fatone married Kelly Baldwin in 2004. He and his high-school sweetheart have daughters Briahna (b. 2001) and Kloey (b. 2010). Bass, Fatone’s best friend, is the girls’ godfather.
Post-*NSYNC, Chris Kirkpatrick assembled an alt-rock band, Nigel’s 11, which recorded an album in 2010. The now-52-year-old lent his voice to The Fairly OddParents. He starred in Dead 7 with Joey Fatone and On the Line with Lance Bass. Like several of his former bandmates, Kirkpatrick appeared on reality TV shows, including Gone Country (season 2), Celebrity Big Brother (season 3), and The Masked Singer (season 8).
All of his *NSYNC bandmates served as ushes for his 2013 wedding to Karlyn Skladany. The couple have one son, Nash (born 2017).
We hope to see more from *NSYNC as rumors swirl that they may reunite again for a single or tour.