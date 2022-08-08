Who Is Olivia Newton-John’s Husband, John Easterling? Do They Have Children?

Olivia Newton-John is well-known for her role as Sandy Olsson in Grease. The actor worked alongside John Travolta for the incredible musical that has gone down in history as one of the most iconic of its time. Sadly, according to her husband, the Sandy actor died on Aug. 8, 2022. So, who is Olivia Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling? Here’s what to know.

Who is Olivia Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling?

John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John | Guang Niu/Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, confirmed her death via Instagram on Aug. 8, 2022.

So, who is John Easterling? According to People, Easterling is a natural health businessman who founded the Amazon Herb Company based out of Jupiter, Florida. The two met in the ’90s through mutual friends but fell in love over a decade later in 2007. “We met at an environmental show where I was displaying my botanicals,” Easterling told The Australian Women’s Weekly.

Newton-John and Easterling continued to see each other yearly at events until Easterling drove off a cliff while driving to the airport. After fracturing his lower spine, he stayed on her couch until he became well. The two grew close.

After the couple fell in love, they had two separate ceremonies for their wedding. Newton-John and Easterling held an Incan spiritual ceremony outside of Peru on June 21, 2008, and they then had a beachfront wedding in Florida on June 30, 2008.

“I dated a little bit, but I wasn’t expecting to fall in love with him, and then bam!” Newton-John told People about Easterling in 2016. ” … I’m very lucky I have a wonderful, beautiful husband who is just so loving and fantastic. I always tell my friends you’re never too old to find love. I found the love of my life at 59 going on 60! I’m grateful.”

“His passion is botanicals and healing people with nature,” Newton-John added regarding her husband’s career. “He’s just really great.”

How many husbands has Olivia Newton-John had?

Matt Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John | Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John and husband John Easterling clearly had a loving relationship up until her death. Before Easterling came along, the Grease star was married to Matt Lattanzi. The two tied the knot in 1984 and divorced in 1995.

Newton-John told The Australian Women’s Weekly that she and her ex-husband had a good relationship for decades after their divorce. “We’re good friends …,” she said. “He has a wonderful wife that we both love and we’re all friends. Life is about love and forgiveness and moving on.”

While Newton-John only married once before Easterling, she dated Patrick McDermott for nine years. Investigation Discovery notes that McDermott went missing after an overnight fishing trip in 2005 and was declared dead in 2008. Twelve years later, he was allegedly spotted in Mexico, and many people believe he faked his own death.

“One of the hardest things is not knowing,” Newton-John told People.

Did the couple have children?

Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John | Sam Tabone/WireImage

Did Olivia Newton-John and her husband, John Easterling, have children? They met later in life and didn’t have any kids together, but Newton-John had a daughter with her first husband, Matt Lattanzi. Chloe Rose Lattanzi was born on Jan. 17, 1986. The Sun reports she runs a legal cannabis farm in Oregon with her fiancé, James Driskill.

Newton-John talked about her and her ex-husband maintaining a good relationship for the sake of Chloe. “He’s still the father of my daughter,” she told The Australian Women’s Weekly. “We actually made a pact very early on, even before we got married, that if we had a child, we would never allow anything to come between the relationship with the child, and we’d never make her part of a pawn thing that people do. We’ve watched our friends go through divorce.”

