Here’s How Outdated Suits Help Sylvester Stallone Stand Out on ‘Tulsa King’

Sylvester Stallone is one of the greatest Hollywood legends to ever grace the silver screen. His franchises Rocky and Rambo solidified him as an action star in the ’80s, and over the past several decades, he has remained active in the industry, helping creatively with movies like Creed.

Recently, Stallone made the move to TV with the brand-new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King. Stallone has a unique look on Tulsa King — with costume designers working hard to ensure that his character stands out from the crowd, as well as from members of his inner circle.

Sylvester Stallone plays a Mafia capo in ‘Tulsa King’

Sylvester Stallone gives an interview on SiriusXM I Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tulsa King debuted on Paramount+ in November 2022. Helmed by Sheridan, the creative force behind Yellowstone, Tulsa King stars Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a Mafia capo who has just been freed from prison after serving a 25-year sentence. Dwight is sent to Oklahoma, where his boss tasks him with establishing criminal operations in the heart of the west.

Stallone’s character really stands out in the show, in more ways than one. In a recent Paramount Plus featurette, the costume designer for the show revealed why they chose an outdated wardrobe for Dwight. “When Dwight gets out of jail, for a lot of the first episodes, he really is just wearing those ’90s suits that were his old things,” costume designer Suzanne McCabe said. “But I love the staying monochromatic and have a big contrast…you know, he’s going to stand out in this very kind of desert palette. Making sure the fish out of water happened.”

McCabe also discussed Jay Will’s character, a former taxi driver named Tyson. This character is shown to be very stylish, often rocking mismatched prints and color combinations. The contrast between Tyson and Dwight’s wardrobes adds that extra bit of visual interest for viewers.

‘Tulsa King’ was recently renewed for a second season

In an interview with Collider, Stallone spoke out about the possibility of playing Dwight for several seasons. “I’m a big believer, since I started my career, in sequels. I think that if you build a character, why have them disappear?” Stallone said.

“I want the same thing with this. But the one aspect that we added was, in his original concept, which is great, gangster goes west… it was a little more serious and a little tougher.”

The star is getting his wish. Not long after the first season of Tulsa King debuted, it was renewed for a second season. According to TV Guide, details are currently sparse about the second season. However, considering Sheridan’s affinity for brisk timelines, new episodes could already be in production, getting ready for a 2024 debut.