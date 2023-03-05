‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Mistakes Include Stunt Double Sightings and More

Outer Banks fans quickly noticed a few plot holes and mistakes in season 3. The Netflix series is about a group of teens who go globetrotting on a treasure hunt. So some suspension of belief is expected of fans. But these are some of the season 3 plot holes and mistakes fans can’t get over.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Episode 2 features a stunt double mistake

One Outer Banks fan ran to TikTok to point out the error in episode 2 of Outer Banks Season 3. In the scene, Kiara (Madison Bailey) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are trying to escape Carlos Singh’s (Andy McQueen) mansion. The action-packed scene required the Outer Banks actors’ stunt doubles to step in. But the editors couldn’t do enough to keep them from being seen by fans, as evidenced by the TikTok below.

“Outer Banks editors need to be fired,” the caption reads. In another TikTok post, fans spotted even more stunt doubles.

This time, Cleo (Carlacia Grant) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) are seen on a motorcycle. But when the scene cuts to the back of their heads, Pope’s stunt double appears to take over. The actor has less hair than Daviss, which fans spotted with ease.

‘Outer Banks’ fans don’t think Pope did enough in season 3

As far as plot holes go, many fans don’t think Pope’s character made sense. In the first two seasons, he plays an integral role in the hunt for the buried treasure. Season 2 even put Pope, a descendant of Denmark Tanney, the captain of the Royal Merchant Ship, in focus.

But in season 3, Pope took a back seat to the treasure hunt. Instead of serving as the brains of the operation, Pope “lazily show[ed] up at the end with a machete.”

“He found the letter with the paper but that was it,” said a fan on Reddit, referencing the letter Denmark Tanney wrote to his daughter. “They left it to Sarah and John B’s dad to basically do all the legwork …” In this fan’s opinion, season 3 spent more time developing “teen love drama” between Sarah, John B., and Topper (Austin North), Pope and Cleo, and J.J. (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara.

Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’ isn’t the first with plot holes and mistakes

The first two seasons of Outer Banks were met with their own critiques. There were several plot holes in season 1 of Outer Banks revolving around the treasure, including how Scooter’s (David Ury) wife Lana Grubbs (CC Castillo) was able to help John B. piece together the mystery of Big John’s compass. Moreover, how did the Pogues manage to move all that gold that weighed tons?

Questions like these continued in season 2 of the Netflix series, like when fans wondered how John B. could run a few hours after getting attacked by an alligator. Or how Ward’s (Charles Esten) video confession cleared Rafe’s involvement in Peterkin’s (Adina Porter) death, despite Rafe’s fingerprints on the weapon.

What mistakes and plot holes did you notice in Outer Banks Season 3? Watch every episode on Netflix.